JES students visit CMS
Kindergarteners and first-graders of Jordak Elementary School had a chance to spend time with Cardinal Middle School students prior to the end of the school year. The students traveled up to CMS to participate in a fun reading activity. Middle school students worked in groups to select and read a book, create an activity related to the book and then share a treat with the students they were working with. Older students shine in their example by planning, implementing and demonstrating their reading skills. Younger students get to see CMS, meet older students and work on their reading skills, too.
Students wrap up with egg-o-nomics
Ms. Barb Tropf’s third grade social studies classes wrapped up their economics unit with Egg-o-nomics. Students brainstormed and created business that provided a good or a service that would be beneficial for a plastic egg. Social Studies classes set up their businesses. Mr. Mike Topalian’s math class came to shop for their adopted egg. Students learned a lot about being both consumers and producers. Many said running a business was hard work.
Annual pig roast
Cardinal Local Schools held their annual pig roast, which was put on by the Joe Peters Memorial Pig Roast and the Peters Family on July 13 at Shangri-La for Cardinal students. Cardinal Schools cannot thank the Joe Peters Memorial Pig Roast and the Peters Family enough for their efforts.
