Community members construct school playground
On July 20, with temperatures rising to about 90 degrees, more than 30 community members came together to construct the new Chagrin Falls Intermediate School playground. The Chagrin Falls Dads’ Club organized the assembly and the school district had engineers onsite to confirm that everything was constructed properly.
“Many thanks to everyone who gave up their Saturday to construct this playground that will have a lasting impact for our students and young people within our community for years to come,” said Superintendent Robert Hunt. “We are fortunate to live in a community that understands the importance of giving back and helping one another.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.