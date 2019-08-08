The only squad with four linkers shooting under 100 strokes, the Chagrin Falls girls golf team finished runner-up during the Chagrin Valley Conference preseason tournament on Monday at Punderson State Park’s par-72 course in Newbury.
Graduating just one player, Piper Magyaros, from their 2018 postseason team that finished fourth in Division I sectional play to punch a ticket to regionals, the Lady Tiger linkers were spearheaded by junior Chloe Steger’s 88-stroke round on Monday.
Also scoring for the Chagrin Falls girls, seniors Maggie Mills fired a 95, Emma Bartlett shot a 96, and Hanne Wilson shot a 97 to finish with a team card of 376 strokes, bested only by Independence, 368 strokes, in the six-team Chagrin Division.
New CVC member Lutheran West took third, 418 strokes, Hawken School finished fourth, 437, Orange was fifth, 489, and Cuyahoga Heights took sixth, 490.
Independence senior Emma McGreal shot a medalist round of 82 strokes, while an 84-stroke round by junior Allie Ksiazka and an 88 from junior Morgan Pascarella also propelled the Lady Blue Devils to an eight-stroke team victory against Chagrin Falls.
Hawken School, which graduated three senior starters from 2018, was led by freshman Ella Wong’s 84-stroke round, finishing third overall, while Kate Peterson was the second-low shooter for the Lady Hawks with a round of 112.
And Orange, which graduated two seniors from last season’s team that qualified for the Division II district tournament, was led by senior sisters Noelle Laisure, 104 strokes, and Leah Laisure, 114 strokes.
Meanwhile, Geneva won the Valley Division preseason tournament with a team card of 482 strokes, led by junior Nia Gribbons’ medalist round of 116 strokes.
West Geauga finished fourth in the Valley Division with 540 strokes. The Lady Wolverine linksters were led by sophomore Jane Javorek.
