Kelly Misch, 440-285-4052, ext. 409
Students commemorate 9/11
Chardon Middle School sixth-graders in Kathleen Haeberle’s English language arts class commemorated the 18th anniversary of 9/11 by pausing to reflect on symbolic mosaics created by the school’s former sixth-graders. The Chardon students also honored the day by reading aloud “The Man in the Red Bandana,” a true story that features the actions of Welles Crowther on the day of the 2001 attacks.
New fluency testing format
The reading fluency of Park Elementary School students was recently assessed using a new testing format called MAP Fluency. All students in the class wear headsets so they can read passages into the headsets at their own level.
The teacher is then able to access the data and hear recordings from the test sessions. The assessment includes skills such as listening comprehension and phonemic awareness, as well as the oral reading fluency components of words per minute and comprehension.
Recogition for PBIS
Chardon Local School District’s Munson Elementary, Park Elementary, Chardon High and Chardon Middle schools will be recognized, among 28 other schools in Geauga and Lake counties, at the 2019 Ohio Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports Showcase in December for their successful implementation of PBIS. The PBIS program, which is funded by the United States Department of Education, is designed to enhance social, emotional and academic outcomes for all students and focuses on prevention rather than punishment.
Munson and Park Elementary schools are silver PBIS award winners, and CHS and CMS have each earned bronze awards. Additionally, CMS has been asked to showcase its efforts when it hosts a regional PBIS event this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.