Three clubs join to make way
Forty-five students from three Chardon High School groups – CHS Interact Club, Actively Caring 4 People and National Honor Society – joined forces on Sept.15 for Phase 3 of a cleanup of the CHS courtyard. Students spent five weekend hours leveling the ground to make way for landscaping pavers.
National Merit semifinalists
Four Chardon High School seniors were recognized as National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists for the 2019-2020 school year: Lauren Dvorak, Natalie Fullerman, Kelly Holl and Ashley Tice. Two CHS seniors were recognized as National Merit Commended Students: Natalie Dumm and Karlie Pirnat.
Superintendent is ‘Mystery Reader’
Each Friday, Park Elementary School kindergarten teacher Amy Ridgeway has a different guest, either a parent or staff member, visit the class to read one or two books to the class. For parents, the Mystery Reader program provides them with a chance to explore their child’s world and see their child in a school setting. In addition to parents, the Mystery Reader program has been host to staff members as well.
Chardon Local Schools Superintendent Michael Hanlon was the first “Mystery Reader” of the year. Dr. Hanlon read “Try a Little Kindness: A Guide to Being Better” by Henry Cole.
Students pair up for storytelling
Chardon High School eighth grade English I honors students started a book project with Park Elementary School kindergarteners. The CHS and Park students met each other for the first time on Sept. 9 in the elementary school’s auditorium via one-on-one interviews where the older students gathered basic information about the kindergarteners through a questionnaire.
Questions included birthday and age, pets, favorite subjects, favorite foods and more. The CHS students are currently using the personalized information from these interviews to create fictional stories.
Upon completion of the storybooks, the two grades will meet up again so the CHS students can read their stories to the kindergartners and present the books to them as gifts to take home and keep. The project is in its third year and is an annual tradition of the honors class.
