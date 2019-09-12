Kelly Misch, 440-285-4052, ext. 409
Students learn life skills at fair
Chardon High School teacher Amanda Bunker has made it an annual tradition to take her class to the Great Geauga County Fair. The field trip provides an opportunity for her students to practice such valuable life skills as following a schedule, reading a map, managing money and communicating with public officials. These life skills are practiced in a fun setting as the students also get to enjoy French fries, fair shows and delicious milkshakes.
High school leadership camp
Sixty-five Chardon High School students volunteered to spend part of Aug. 30, their first day of a four-day holiday weekend, attending a leadership camp organized by science teacher Rob Mizen and math teacher Scott Brown.
The camp provided students with presentations by local community leaders and CHS faculty. Guest speakers emphasized the lessons they learned on their life paths in pursuit of their passions and leadership vocations. Q&A sessions and team-building activities kept the camp interactive.
Elizabeth Newman, a CHS alumnus and President and CEO of Circle Health Services and the Centers for Family and Children, served as the event’s keynote speaker.
School supply drive
On Aug. 29 faculty from the Chardon Education Association gathered together at El Patron to host a school supply drive for WomenSafe, Inc. CEA’s efforts to include the collection of new backpacks in the school supply drive worked to ensure that children can feel more prepared for school. In all, the organization collected 50 brand new backpacks along with a variety of additional brand new school supplies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.