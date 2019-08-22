Classes commence for Chardon
Smiles abounded as Chardon Local Schools kindergarten through eighth-grade students returned to classes Aug. 14. The start of the 2019-20 school year marked the launch of universal all day, every day kindergarten (ADEK) at the district’s Munson Elementary and Park Elementary. The opportunity to establish ADEK was made possible by the district’s 2018-19 reconfiguration, which included the move of grades four and five to Chardon Middle School.
Meanwhile, Chardon High School’s grade eight is now in its second year of operation. This year, CHS rolled out an abbreviated first-day schedule specifically designed for eighth-graders, while grades nine through 12 had their first official day Aug. 15. The early day for eighth-graders enabled those students to get acquainted with the building, navigate their schedules, meet their teachers, attend an assembly and enjoy a Topper Dog lunch at noon before early dismissal.
Fully embracing the school’s most core values, including Respect and Community, a group of seasoned CHS students served as hallway chaperones for eighth grade students on Aug. 14, assisting the incoming students as needed throughout the day.
Tiny Toppers achieve 5-star rating
The Chardon Local Schools District’s Tiny Toppers Integrated Preschool will soon commence the 2019-20 school year with classes for students beginning on Aug. 26. The Pre-K program, which is now in its second year of operation, achieved a Step Up to Quality 5-Star rating at the conclusion of the 2018-19 school year. For more information about Tiny Toppers Integrated Preschool, please contact Lisa Loncar at 440-285-4406.
Poverty simulation cultivates empathy
On Aug. 12, the official start of school was still two days away, but Chardon High School’s gymnasium was filled with students and staff with one shared goal: stepping out of their daily lives and working to gain a deeper understanding of the many challenges faced by individuals living at the poverty level.
The poverty simulation event was a precursor to a new curriculum that CHS math teachers Rob Mizen and Scott Brown developed this summer for CHS students. Participants are first organized into family units and then work together to negotiate such responsibilities as the realities of seeking employment, obtaining transportation and child care, paying bills and more.
The multi-faceted curriculum will include additional events in October. Students will hold a chili cook-off to raise money for a homeless shelter that the group will be visiting later that month. Additionally, there will be a segment called “Shantytown” via which students will experience the simulation of homelessness by sleeping in boxes outdoors overnight.
“The goal is to educate and to develop empathy for those in need in Geauga County,” said Mr. Mizen.
