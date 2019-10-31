Kelly Misch, 440-285-4052, ext. 409
Entrepreneur Success Breakfast
On Oct.18, Chardon High School students in Allen Herner’s College Credit Plus introduction to business classes attended the Geauga Growth Partnership Entrepreneur Success Breakfast at Patterson Fruit Farms in Chester. While enjoying donuts and cider with area business owners and state and county leaders, students heard from fifth- and sixth-generation farm and business owners. The Pattersons shared their Human Resources practices, innovations over the years and future plans for the business.
Elementary students visit museum
On Oct. 17, Park Elementary School’s second-grade students visited Century Village Museum in Burton to learn about life in the 1800s. The annual visit was filled with prop-supplemented stories of butter churning, dunce hat wearing, daily creek water journeys and much more.
Notre Dame Cathedral recreation
Third-grade Munson Elementary School students recently spent time learning about Notre Dame Cathedral during art class with teacher Beth Stickley.
As part of this curricular unit, students created colorful replications of the historic cathedral on paper by using liquid watercolors similar to food coloring and black glue. The use of color is intended to illustrate the cathedral at night when it is lit with different colored lights. The students’ artistic objectives included the incorporation of symmetry or asymmetry, visual balance and details.
