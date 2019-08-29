Ellen Ondrey 440-285-4052 ext. 409
Welcoming new hires
New faces on the scene in the Chardon Local Schools District include Deb Armbruster and Kelly Misch.
Ms. Armbruster officially came on board Aug. 1 as the district’s treasurer/CFO subsequent to serving as interim treasurer/CFO in June and July. Prior to June, Ms. Armbruster was the treasurer/CFO for Crestwood Local Schools and previously worked as assistant treasurer for Chardon schools.
Ms. Misch was hired on July 1 as the district’s new communications director. She has over 20 years of professional writing, editing and research experience and has been actively involved in Chardon Schools Foundation, a non-profit organization through which she serves as a board member and communications coordinator.
Safe choices assemblies
Chardon High School carved out blocks of the school day on Aug. 20 for all students in grades eight through 12 to attend special assemblies on the importance of digital citizenship, the dangers of sexting and vaping and resources for mental health.
Presenters included School Resource Officer Derek Carlson, Chief of Police Scott Niehus, Geauga County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Natalie Harper and Geauga County Prosecutor James Flaiz. In addition, a representative from National Alliance on Mental Health shared mental health resources with students and addressed the importance of breaking down the stigma of mental illness.
