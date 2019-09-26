Bouncing back from two tough weeks on the road, University School (2-2) returned to the dub column during a 48-9 homecoming rout against fellow Division III foe Cleveland John Hay (0-4) on Saturday afternoon at Scovil Field in Hunting Valley.
While the visiting Hornets stung first on junior Greg George’s field goal, the University boys wasted no time in taking control of an all-inclusive victory that had six Preppers finding the end zone when it was all said and done.
Overall, the maroon-and-black gridders outgained John Hay, 370 yards to 157 yards, behind a balanced attack of two quarterbacks combining for 151 yards passing with three touchdowns to three receivers.
“I thought most importantly our fundamental play improved,” University fifth-year head coach Ben Malbasa said. “We tackled well, which I thought would be a strength coming into the season, and I thought our offensive line and our pad level was better. And those were two major points of emphasis this week. So, I felt like our team’s physicality and mentality were just both where they needed to be.”
University 175-pound junior Nick Flowers got the homecoming shenanigans started with a 1-yard touchdown run and a 43-yard touchdown run, finding daylight up the middle, for a 14-3 upper hand at the quarter mark.
With the run game established, junior quarterback Solomon Perez went to work for two touchdown tosses in the second quarter. On the first toss, Perez escaped pressure on a collapsed pocket and hit junior receiver John Pape on the run for a 23-yard score.
And on the latter, Perez delivered a bullet to thread the needle in the Hornets’ secondary on a 66-yard score by junior receiver Nic Pujolas for a 28-3 upper hand at the break.
“I thought it was the best we had thrown the ball the last two years,” Malbasa said. “So, I was really pleased with that and thought we made really good decisions. We ran good routes, and our quarterbacks made throws with confidence, which is a really good thing.”
In the third quarter, junior quarterback Ricky Radtke went to work on a 3-yard touchdown toss to senior tight end Parker Crowley for a 35-3 upper hand and a running clock.
Later in the frame, Radtke rolled out of the pocket with two Hornets in hot pursuit before he split two more Hornets on a dive into the end zone for an 11-yard score and a 42-3 upper hand.
And then 165-pound junior running back Chris Smith got his on a 29-yard touchdown run, fending off Hornet tackles after the initial point of contact came just 4 yards into his end-zone jaunt.
“We had a junior, Chris Smith, have his first touchdown, had a nice run and also blocked a kick for us,” Malbasa said. “So, it was really exciting to see his performance and also just so happy to see so many people contribute in a positive way.”
Defensively, University held John Hay out of the end zone until about a minute was left to play for the eventual 48-9 final. The Preppers limited John Hay’s lead rusher, 160-pound senior Brandon Kelley, to 72 yards on 24 carries.
Specifically, 165-pound junior linebacker Jack Novak and 180-pound senior defensive end Mile McIlvaine had standout performances for the Preppers, Malbasa said.
“It was nice to see us return to the type of defense I think we expected to play, and I think part of it is we’re getting a little bit healthier,” Malbasa said. “And give (John Hay) credit. They’ll probably win their last five games. Based on what I’ve seen of them on film, I think they’re a pretty decent team.
“I actually thought playing on a Saturday hurt them. If they would have played us the way they played the week before, I think it would have been a really tough football game.”
Wickliffe 49
Hawken 7
For the second consecutive week, Division IV Hawken School (1-3) had no problem moving the chains but could not finish drives during a 49-7 home loss against Division V Wickliffe (3-1) on Friday night at Walton Stadium.
The host Hawks had 294 yards of offense with 23 first downs and averaged 5 yards per play, but the end zone eluded them until 7:13 remained in the third quarter for the eventual 49-7 final. Wickliffe had built a 49-0 lead by halftime.
Hawken sophomore quarterback Terrence Robinson completed 18 of 24 passes for 144 yards with a pair of interceptions. He also rushed seven times for 38 yards with a 9-yard touchdown.
Meanwhile, Hawken junior running back Zach Miller finished with 25 carries for 107 yards and seven catches for 24 yards, while junior receiver Jared Cooper racked up six catches for 64 yards.
The visiting Blue Devils ran early and often with 423 of their 462 yards coming by ground, mostly by a quartet of ball-carriers: 175-pound junior Isaiah Bolon, 122 yards, 160-pound junior Jacob Lewis, 89 yards, 155-pound junior Mason Bala, 88 yards, and 210-pound junior Chase Fortkamp, 65 yards.
Defensively, Hawken senior defensive back Kenan Tabachnik collected a team-high 10 tackles, while junior linebacker Zach Reitman had seven wrap-ups.
Rootstown 32
Gilmour 0
Playing under the lights during a shortened week didn’t work in Gilmour Academy’s favor, as the Lancers (2-2) lost a road affair, 32-0, against fellow Division V foe Rootstown (4-0) on Friday night at Dunn Field in Portage County.
For the host Rovers, it was their 24th win in their past 25 regular-season games.
Gilmour’s offense was halted to 69 yards on 35 plays for the night, but three lost fumbles and an interception didn’t help the Lancers’ cause.
Rootstown’s ball carriers got their way with 293 of their 320 yards coming by ground. Senior running back Gavin Schlaubach finished with 21 carries for 147 yards and a 32-yard touchdown, while junior quarterback Trey Burch had 12 carries for 60 yards with touchdowns of 1, 8 and 2 yards.
Gilmour Academy’s defense was led by the return of senior linebacker Marco Costabile, who had a team-high 12 tackles and a forced fumble, while senior defensive back Aidan Muchnicki cleaned up with 11 tackles, freshman linebacker Rocco Hice had nine wrap-ups, and freshman lineman Will Lazzaro had a sack.
Junior linebacker Jimmy McCrone and senior defensive end Kevan Pack both recovered fumbles, but the Lancers lost the turnover battle, 4-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.