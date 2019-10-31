The University School gridders (5-4) surrendered just 148 yards, but a lack of complementary football resulted in a 30-14 road loss against fellow Division III foe Youngstown East (4-5) on Friday night at Rayen Stadium in Mahoning County.
Four interceptions, including a pick-six, and an 84-yard kickoff return had the host Golden Bears posting the dub.
East took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter on a 7-yard touchdown run by 185-pound senior running back Maleek McIntosh, who would finish with 23 carries for 89 yards.
University 175-pound junior running Nick Flowers answered on a 10-yard jaunt followed by an extra point from sophomore Evan Weybrecht for the Preppers’ 7-6 lead in the second quarter, but Golden Bear 5-foot-4 junior Reuben Talley returned the ensuing kickoff 84 yards to the house with a two-point conversion to follow for a 14-7 advantage at intermission.
University recovered an onside kick to open the third quarter, and then 6-foot-6 junior quarterback Ricky Radtke dialed up 6-foot-4 sophomore receiver Joey Valerio on a 25-yard touchdown strike to tie the game at 14.
But Golden Bear standout McIntosh collected a 38-yard pick six to reclaim the lead, 22-14, later in the frame, and then McIntosh put the game away with a 5-yard touchdown run in the fourth for the 30-14 final.
Flowers finished with 16 carries for 59 yards for University, while junior running back Chris Smith had 12 carries for 72 yards.
Up next, University will conclude its 2019 campaign with a home game against Cleveland East Technical (1-8) at 2 p.m. Saturday at Scovil Field in Hunting Valley.
Villa Angela-St. Joseph 23
Gilmour Academy 14
The Gilmour Academy gridders (4-5) came up empty in the fourth quarter of 23-14 home loss against fellow Division V foe Villa Angela-St. Joseph (6-3) on Saturday afternoon at Weber Stadium in Gates Mills.
The visiting Vikings found pay dirt just 13 seconds into the game for a 7-0 upper hand.
But on VASJ’s next possession, Gilmour Academy 6-foot-2 senior defensive back Aidan Muchnicki intercepted 6-foot-4 junior quarterback Kevin Eiseman’s pass for a 35-yard pick-six to tie the game with 8:03 left in the opening frame.
VASJ fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and Gilmour 6-foot-4 senior Kevan Pack recovered it, but the Lancers’ offense did not capitalize on the opportunity.
Midway through the second quarter, VASJ senior Apollo Percic launched a 30-yard field goal for the Vikings’ 10-7 lead at the break.
In the third quarter, sophomore Andre Terry scored a 21-yard touchdown run to give St. Joe’s a 16-7 upper hand with 7:47 to go in the frame.
But Gilmour 165-pound senior running back Connor Krebs caught a 45-yard touchdown toss from 6-foot-3 junior quarterback Michael Snelling to cut the Lancers’ deficit, 16-14, with 5:43 left in the third.
VASJ’s Eiseman dialed up 6-foot-3 junior receiver Jordan Dean for a 28-yard touchdown to reopen a two-possession lead, 23-14, with 2:39 to go in the third quarter, which held up for the final.
Gilmour 6-foot-3 freshman Charlie Snelling intercepted Eiseman to provide the Lancers a 59-yard field in the opening minute of the fourth quarter, but the opportunity led to a missed field goal attempt.
Krebs finished the game with 14 carries for 59 yards and two catches for 58 yards for Gilmour, while 200-pound senior running back Marco Costabile had seven carries for 38 yards. The Lancers finished with 226 yards of offense.
Up next, Gilmour will conclude its 2019 campaign on the road against Lutheran East (7-2) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Euclid High School.
Kirtland 45
Hawken School 0
Like so many others, Hawken School (3-6, 1-4) was no match for Division V AP No. 1-ranked Kirtland (9-0, 5-0) in Chagrin Valley Conference Valley Division play on Friday night at Walton Stadium.
The visiting Hornets scored five touchdowns off the bat to go up, 35-0, at the quarter mark, before cruising to their program’s seventh shutout victory of the season. Overall, Kirtland gained 370 yards, 366 of which came by ground from 17 different ball carriers.
Three main guys did the bulk of the work, including 175-pound senior Luke Gardner with three carries for 101 yards and two touchdowns, 195-pound junior Mason Sullivan with six carries for 100 yards and two touchdowns and freshman Tommy Gogolin with two carries for 59 yards and a touchdown.
Sullivan collected a pick-six in the second quarter for a 42-0 upper hand, and then junior kicker Mario Rodin connected on a 33-yard field goal in the third quarter for the 45-0 final.
Hawken 5-foot-11 sophomore quarterback Terrence Robinson completed nine of 20 tosses for 47 yards and had 12 carries for 33 yards, while 115-pound freshman running back Dominic Johnson had four catches for 30 yards and 135-pound senior linebacker Jackson Reineke had a team-high nine tackles.
Robinson owns a school record of 130 completions this season, besting 1986 graduate Aaron Brandt’s program mark of 116 completions from the Hawks’ 1985 season. A mathematics teacher at Hawken, Brandt is also the football team statistician.
Up next, Hawken will hit the road to conclude its 2019 campaign against Beachwood (7-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at McCullough Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.