Hawken School boys soccer was going to have a long season on defense after a 4-3 loss against Lake Catholic in a season opener on Aug. 16.
The Hawks were returning to the pitch on the heals of a 5-10-4 campaign and graduated their starting goalkeeper as well as a pair of defenders, and the notion was that it would take some time to adjust under new head coach Vlad Muresan.
But don’t judge a book by its cover.
Since that 4-3 loss against Lake Catholic, the Hawken boys have gone on an eight-match unbeaten streak while surrendering just four goals during that stretch to improve to 6-1-2 at the midpoint of their campaign.
“We lost our first game of the season against Lake Catholic,” Muresan said. “We were up, 2-0 and 3-2, and from then we haven’t lost. So, I think that first game of the season punched us in the mouth, and then we were able to keep on building momentum from game to game. After we won a couple of games, the team started believing in themselves and kept one pushing.
“So, the overall feeling of the team is positive, because I think they won five games all of last year. We’ve already won six.”
Hawken’s eight-game unbeaten streak began with a 3-1 victory against Gilmour on Aug. 19, and then continued with a nil-nil tie against Rocky River and a five-game win streak with three Chagrin Valley Conference foes in the mix, before the Hawks collided with Perry for a 1-1 draw on Tuesday night.
Sophomore forward Jackson Goldberg scored his eighth goal of the season to provide the Hawks a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute, but Perry answered back with the equalizer in the 20th minute.
“We could have won, but we also could have lost,” Muresan said. “They missed a PK in the second half. They missed the goal completely and went high and wide. So, a tie; it’s a better result than a loss, but it’s a worse result than a win.”
Muresan said his guys were a little disappointed, especially because it was a league game, moving their mark to 3-0-1 in CVC Chagrin Division play.
“There were some spells where they put us under pressure, but my overall feeling after the game was that we created a lot of chances in the second half to score the game-winner,” the coach said. “They had some goal situations, too, but I felt we did enough to win the game.”
Defensively, the Hawks have been anchored by junior team captain Zach Hart, while fellow juniors Luke Culver, Ben Cohen and Finn Lincoln are also on the back line.
Not only has that unit helped pave way for four shutouts as well as four games with just one goal allowed since that season opener against Lake Catholic, but Hawken’s defensemen have been involved in the attack to account for two goals and four assists through nine games.
“Zach Hart is the defensive leader,” Muresan said. “Then I have Luke Culver at the other center back, but he was sick today and did not play (against Perry), and we kind of missed him. But the defense is one of the strong points on the team. We’ve only conceded no more than one goal a game since that first game of the season.”
Sophomore goalkeeper Daniel Lyner has kept clean sheets in the Hawks’ 0-0 effort against Rocky River and their victories against Chagrin Falls, 1-0, and Harvey, 4-0, while junior goalie Zach Zbanek had a clean sheet in a 2-0 win against Geneva.
Despite center back Culver being sidelined by illness during that 1-1 draw against Perry on Tuesday, outside back Lincoln did not fold his aggressive play and assisted Goldberg on a cross for that 1-0 tally in the 18th minute.
“This might have been his best goal to date,” Muresan said of Goldberg’s finish. “He just one-touched, left-footed finish, and it went perfectly. It was a very difficult skill to execute, but he did it very well.
“He’s just got a knack for finding goals. It’s like, he’s got an instinct for being in the right place at the right time, which is a good attribute to have if you’re a center forward. And we have some attacking midfielders who can bring the ball into the final 30 meters of the field, and then that’s where Jackson (Goldberg) can shine.”
While Goldberg is a target forward, senior captain Danny Ecker, a third-year starter, also is a lead striker with five goals and an assist.
Meanwhile, senior captain Joey Abrams, also a third-year varsity player who was on Hawken’s 15-4-2 regional runner-up campaign in 2017, has been the main distributor with eight assists and two goals this fall.
Abrams provided Goldberg an assist in the 21st minute of a 2-0 victory against Geneva last Thursday, and he was also involved in the combination work that led up to Ecker’s tally in the 40th minute.
“He pulls the strings in midfield,” Muresan said of Abrams. “He’s got a good left foot, a good delivery, and I think he trusts the players at the end of the pass. Sometimes we create situations where we can open the opponent, and then his quality is the final piece of the attack. He has the ability make the right pass at the right time as well as good set-piece deliveries. We score some good goals from his corners.”
Junior midfielders Alex Shulman, two goals and two assists, and Gavin Rourke, one goal and three assists, are also opportunity creators, while senior captain Jack Kannensohn, senior Carolos Botella and sophomore Finn Rourke also figure into the midfield.
Up next, Hawken will host Division III state No. 14-ranked Independence (7-0-1), according to the coaches poll, at 7 p.m. Friday at Walton Stadium, before traveling to take on an always tough Division I University School team (3-5-2) at 12 p.m. Saturday in Hunting Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.