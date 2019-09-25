Class officers elected
Kenston High School Class Officers were elected by their peers. Representing the Freshman Class of 2023 are President Chase Tuller, Vice President Robert Phillips, Secretary Nicholas Lai and Treasurer Samuel Koltas. Representing the Sophomore Class of 2022 are President Ryan Peters, Vice President Michael Yost, Secretary Ronja Markoff and Treasurer Max Yost. Representing the Junior Class of 2021 are President Chloe Peiffer, Vice President Nathan Gaskins, Secretary Alexa Busby and Treasurer Adler Weber. Senior Class of 2020 officers are President Gianna LaSalvia, Vice President Logan Vargo, Secretary Anthony Alandt and Treasurer Megan Sparks.
Hall of fame induction
The Kenston Alumni Association will induct the Second Class into the Distinguished Hall of Fame on Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. in the Kenston High School Auditorium. The Hall of Fame celebrates and pays tributes to alumni and staff who have earned distinction in their lives and careers and in the Kenston community.
Among the inductees are William Berger, Alan Gurd, M.D., Robert A. Lee, Ph. D., William O’Neil, and Lt. Col Andrew Rule.
Homecoming Parade, tailgate
The Kenston Homecoming Parade is Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. The parade will feature the Kenston band and drill team, building floats and individual participants. The theme this year is “Arabian Nights.” The parade will begin in the high school staff parking lot. Parking will be available between the middle school and intermediate school, and the parade can be viewed from the lawn of the middle school.
Tailgating for the homecoming game is Oct. 4 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Kenston Stadium and will include food trucks. This year’s Homecoming Court will be announced and the king and queen will be crowned during half-time of the 7 p.m. football game.
BOE seeks applicants
The Kenston Board of Education is seeking a community member to serve as a representative on the Kenston Community Education (KCE) Board of Directors. The Board is comprised of three representatives appointed by the Auburn Trustees, Bainbridge Trustees and the Kenston Board of Education. They meet on the fourth Sunday of every month at 7:30 p.m. Qualifications would be to be a resident of the Kenston Local School District that can bring new ideas and enrichment programming to the communities. This is a three-year volunteer term.
Applications are due Sept. 30 and must include a one-page statement of interest, resume and two letters of recommendation. Send applications to President, Kenston Board of Education, 17419 Snyder Road, Chagrin Falls
