Katy McGrath 440-543-9677
ALICE safety training
Sgt. Frank Chickos of the Bainbridge Police Department trained new staff in methods to keep students safe and about ALICE (alert, lockdown, inform, counter, evacuate).
ALICE is the training method utilized in the Kenston schools that teaches techniques that can reduce injuries and casualties in the event of an active shooter. ALICE differs from the lockdown or shelter-in-place approach previously used by many districts across the country. ALICE is part of Kenston’s emergency operations plan.
Five-year financial forecast
State law requires all public schools to file a five-year financial forecast with the Ohio Department of Education twice a year in November and May. The forecast requires districts to evaluate their general fund for potential long-term outcomes when making current decisions about new initiatives and fund existing programs and services over multiple years. The forecast is posted at kenstonlocal.org.
