Sparked by a trio of freshmen, the University School boys golf program captured the team trophy during the Kenston Invitational Tournament on Tuesday at Punderson State Park’s par-72 course in Newbury.
Suchin Singh led the Prepper linksters with a 77-stroke round, while fellow freshmen Ian Sullivan, 81 strokes, and David Faremouth, 90 strokes, also shot low.
University senior Gavin Tallal fired a 79 to round out the triumphant team card of 327 strokes, besting runner-up Solon, 342 strokes, third-place Chagrin Falls, 344 strokes, and the rest of the 13-team field.
Also representing University School were freshmen Jackson Kubic, 91 strokes, and David Weinberger, 93 strokes.
In addition to Tallal, the Preppers return senior Ben Glegg, senior Eric Areklett, junior Joey Kubic and sophomore Chris Bridge from last season’s Division I postseason lineup that included a run to districts. Those four gentlemen were representing the maroon-and-black linksters at the St. Ignatius Invitational on Tuesday at Red Tail Golf Club in Avon.
During the Kenston Invite at Punderson, North Royalton senior Jarrett Nowak was the tournament medalist with a 1-under 71, while Riverside senior Sam Marciano won silver with a 75-stroke round and Mayfield junior Connor Gdovin took bronze with 76 strokes.
Solon, which graduated three seniors from its five-man postseason lineup from a year ago, was led by junior Braden Chapnick, who fired a 77 out of the Comets’ sixth position in the lineup.
Also carding low scores for the Comets, senior Adam Grossberg fired an 86, senior Benji Grossman shot an 89, and senior Zach Greenberg shot a 90. Rounding out Solon’s varsity team, freshman Harry Deng shot a 94, and junior Eli Rosner carded a 95.
The third-place Chagrin Falls boys had an all-senior lineup led by Luca Opperman and Clark Reboul, who both fired 81s, while Winston Breeden shot an 86 and Evan Bargar carded a 96. Also representing the Tigers linksters, Hunter McGillicuddy shot a 97, and Will Winovich shot a 98.
The Tigers graduated just one player, Scotty McCormack, from their 2018 postseason squad that came six strokes shy of a Division II district berth.
Thirteen strokes behind Chagrin Falls on Tuesday, the host Kenston linksters, who graduated two players from their 2018 postseason squad, finished fifth in the team standings and were led by senior Robert Sunderhaft, who fired an 82-stroke round out of the Bombers’ fifth position.
Also scoring for Kenston, senior Adam Farrell shot an 86, sophomore Max McNeal turned in a 92, and sophomore Jack Maglietta carded a 97, while junior Nathan Gaskins, 99, and sophomore Will Pollack, 102, rounded out the Bombers’ varsity lineup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.