Forcing four turnovers wasn’t enough for the West Geauga gridders during a 35-28 loss against non-league foe Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin in their home opener on Friday night at Howell Field in Chester Township.
The visiting Lions jumped out to a 14-0 upper hand at the quarter mark on 2- and 1-yard touchdown runs by 200-pound senior running back Jack Robinson, who would finish the night with 30 carries for 192 yards.
West G, which was coming off a 41-3 loss against rival Chardon, was still in search of its first end-zone find of the season, which finally came on senior running back Joe Peterson’s 5-yard carry to trim the Wolverines’ deficit, 14-7, with 10:45 remaining in the second quarter.
Sophomore kicker Joey DiLalla, who scored the Wolverines’ only points on a 26-yard field goal the previous week, attempted a 44-yarder later in the second quarter against NDCL but did not split the uprights.
NDCL 6-foot-4, 240-pound senior Sam Urbanski then blocked a West Geauga punt attempt on the Wolverine 40-yard line, and Lion 6-foot senior receiver Jimmy Mitchell capitalized on a 15-yard touchdown run to reopen a two-possession lead, 21-7, with 3:32 left in the half.
But West Geauga proved it could do damage in a hurry with a 6-yard touchdown run by 175-pound junior running back Trae Zimmermann with 1:10 left in the half and then a 10-yard touchdown strike from 6-foot-4, 220-pound senior quarterback Riley Huge to sophomore slot Michael Cavasinni with two seconds left in the half to tie the game, 21-21.
Huge would finish the game 9-of-20 passing for 113 yards, while Cavasinni had six carries for 22 yards and two catches for 49 yards.
With NDCL coming off a 26-22 loss against Willoughby South, in a game the Lions didn’t score any points in the second half, West Geauga was back in business.
But NDCL 6-foot sophomore James Cipolla intercepted a West G pass in the end zone four minutes into the third quarter.
Capitalizing on West G’s lone cough-up of the night, Robinson picked up 46 yards, down to the Wolverine 21, and then punched in his third touchdown on a 2-yard carry for the Lions’ 28-21 lead with 6:13 to go in the frame.
West G answered on Zimmermann’s 3-yard touchdown run to knot the score at 28 with 1:12 to go in the third. Zimmermann would finish the night with 21 carries for 148 yards and four catches for 35 yards.
But NDCL took the momentum right back on senior quarterback Jon Sharp’s 40-yard completion to Mitchell to get the Lions down to the Wolverine 13 on the final play of the third quarter.
Sharp then dialed up senior receiver Johnny Nguyen for an 8-yard touchdown toss and a 35-28 lead with 11:29 remaining, which held up for the final. The Wolverines’ final drive started at their own 34 with 2:57 to play, but NDCL’s defense did not break.
Overall, NDCL outgained West Geauga, 372 yards to 303 yards, despite having 14 fewer plays as a result of losing the turnover battle, 4-1.
West Geauga senior linebacker Levi Ververka and senior defensive back Cade Williams each recovered a fumble, while junior cornerback Luke Musser collected a pair of interceptions.
Streetsboro 49
Orange 14
The undersized Orange gridders lost the battle in the trenches against Division III Streetsboro during a 49-14 loss in their home opener on Friday night at Lewis Black Stadium in Pepper Pike.
Orange rushed for just 71 yards, while the triumphant Rockets loaded up on 424 yards rushing due in large part to 6-foot-1, 225-pound senior back Krys Riley-Richardson’s 17 carries for 187 yards and 6-foot-1, 190-pound junior back Donovan Washington’s 14 carries for 102 yards.
But it was 190-pound junior Chris Golson who had the hot hand early, scoring on a 43-yard run and a 35-yard reception from sophomore quarterback Maysun Klimak to provide Streetsboro a 14-0 upper hand midway through the opening frame.
Washington punched in an 11-yard run to close out the quarter, and then Riley-Richardson broke loose on a 75-yard touchdown run for a 28-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Orange got on the board when senior quarterback Brian Pernell dialed up 5-foot-8 senior receiver Tre’von Davis for a 44-yard touchdown less than two minutes later, but the Rockets’ offense wasn’t stopping.
By the time the dust settled, Streetsboro owned a 42-7 lead at intermission for a running clock to open the second half.
Orange junior quarterback Zak Basharat, who finished eight-of-10 passing for 85 yards, completed a 7-yard touchdown toss to 6-foot-1 senior Marvin Davies to trim the deficit, 42-14, and stop the running clock with 1:20 left in the third.
But Riley-Richardson scored his third touchdown on a 30-yard run in the fourth quarter for the eventual 49-14 final.
Overall, Streetsboro outgained Orange, 529 yards to 255 yards.
With Orange relying more on its pass offense, Davis finished with four catches for 101 yards, while Davies hauled in six receptions for 51 yards. Senior running back Diante White finished with 11 carries for 61 yards.
