Hybrid learning to kick off
On Oct. 19, the Orange City School District will implement its in-person/remote learning hybrid plan as long as the county COVID-19 designation remains low (yellow or orange). The full remote option will also remain available. Information can be found on the district website at orangeschools.org. Parents will continue to receive information via email as well.
PTA welcomes the Class of 2024
The Orange High School PTA is reaching out to the families of ninth-graders to extend any support and information to help them and their children transition to high school. Visit orangeschools.org/OHSPTA.aspx for more information. The OHS PTA encourages family involvement, both through membership and volunteer support.
Teacher named to reading committee
Moreland Hills Elementary School first-grade teacher Lashaunta Lake will be representing Orange schools on the national level with a seat on the National Reading Recovery Board communications committee.
“[I’m] thrilled to be the first African American on this committee,” Mrs. lake said. “It is definitely a blessing to have this opportunity being selected for this grant. Now I have the chance to be more of an advocate for our most neediest children.”
