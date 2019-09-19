Second chances come with the territory in football, but one such opportunity didn’t go Orange’s way during the Lions’ home clash against a 2-0 Wickliffe team on Friday night at Lewis Black Stadium in Pepper Pike. Orange entered the evening at 0-2.
Neither team had taken a snap in the red zone throughout the first frame, but the visiting Blue Devils were threatening early on in the second quarter.
Orange junior linebacker Greg Beard put the pressure on Wickliffe senior quarterback Evan Rypinski, whose toss was nearly picked off by senior linebacker Adam Drucker to force a fourth-and-16 at the Lions’ 20.
Without the range for a 37-yard field goal kicker, Rypinski went back in the pistol and lobbed a pass to 6-foot-3 junior receiver Duke Stanczak, who, in single coverage, pushed off the back of Orange 5-foot-8 junior cornerback Brian Pernell. Pernell regained his footing and knocked Stanczak out of the air to make sure the Blue Devil didn’t come up with the catch in the end zone.
“I don’t mind us getting that penalty there, because you never want to give up a touchdown,” Orange 11th-year head coach Adam Bechlem said. “And that defensive back doesn’t know for sure if the referees are going to call it, because the offensive pass interference happened first, and then the defender reacted just to make sure that ball wasn’t caught, which that’s the right play.”
Calling both offensive and defensive pass interference, the referees ruled a replay of fourth down for Wickliffe. On that second chance, Rypinski delivered a bullet in triple coverage for 6-foot junior Mason Bala to go up and catch it for a 20-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead for the Blue Devils with 8:33 to go in the half.
The Lions wanted to show more poise on defending that prayer pass, but they knew it was a moment wherethey needed to have a short memory and play the next moment, if they wanted to come away the 28-14 victors, Orange senior right guard and linebacker PJ Fisher said.
“Oh, yeah, it was frustrating,” he said. “You could see everyone’s head drop. I mean, we all knew we messed up. We had our chance. But then immediately afterwards, our quarterback and our running back, Diante (White), told us all to lift our heads and we needed to go score now and make sure it doesn’t get any worse now. Just pick our heads up.”
The Lions answered on an 11-play, 70-yard drive that had 165-pound senior running back Diante White carrying the pigskin eight times, including a 10-yard touchdown jaunt. With Connor Whiteman’s extra point, Orange tied the game with 3:04 left in the half.
White would be the workhorse all night, finishing with 23 carries for 199 yards.
“We didn’t want to hang our heads after they scored, so we just got in the huddle and said we’re going to take the ball down there and score,” White said. “And that’s what we did. We drove the ball, tied the game back up, and we were right back in it.”
Orange’s defense went on to hold Wickliffe to its third three-and-out punt of the half, and then the Lions’ offense struck again when a Blue Devil safety bit on the run.
Reading that bite, Orange junior quarterback Zak Basharat lofted his third pass attempt of the game and hit senior receiver Tre’von Davis on the money for an 82-yard touchdown and a 14-7 upper hand with 1:15 left in the half.
“There’s nothing more satisfying than working your (butt) off right there, protecting your quarterback and then seeing your teammate have the ability to go score that touchdown and running down to celebrate with him,” lineman Fisher said.
But with a kickoff return to midfield and four plays down to the 18-yard line, Wickliffe was back in the red zone with 10 seconds remaining in the half.
Blue Devil quarterback Rypinski attempted another lob to the end zone, but this time cornerback Pernell made the interception, without any offensive pass interference, to preserve the lead at the break. It was the first turnover created by Orange’s defense this season.
“Brian (Pernell) is extremely resilient,” coach Bechlem said. “I mean, you talk about a kid that just keeps coming back and just doesn’t seem to be fazed by what happens; he’s got such a short memory in that regard, and that helps him to just keeping moving on and playing the next play on both sides of the ball. So, he certainly did that there and made a huge play.”
While Wickliffe only dressed 21 players, the 11 guys they put on the field were no doubt Friday-night ready with a few rabbits to pull out of the hat.
To open the third quarter, the Blue Devils recovered on onside kick and drove 35 yards on seven plays with Bala scoring his second touchdown on a 7-yard run to tie the game at 14 with 8:30 left in the frame.
Bechlem said it was inexcusable for his gridders to surrender that onside pooch kick.
“Every once in a while we have some absences of execution. It’s like we just shut off for a couple plays or a play,” he said. “It kind of really hurts you in football. You know, there’s a lot of plays in a game, but sometimes it’s just those few pivotal plays that determine the game.”
When Orange’s offense got back on the field, White broke off a 53-yard run down to the 7-yard line, but the Lions were held out of the end zone on a fourth-and-goal play.
On Orange’s next offensive drive, the Lions were second-and-10 on a 32-yard field with 1:32 left in the third quarter when lightning in the distance induced a powwow among the officials with Friday night’s storms brewing. The verdict was to play on, at least for the time being.
On the very next play, White got out to the edge behind the blocking effort of 6-foot-1, 205-pound senior slotback Marvin Davies and then stiff-armed a defender to break loose for a 32-yard touchdown run and a 21-14 upper hand.
“We definitely needed to find the end zone, because we knew the storm was coming,” White said. “Marvin was the lead blocker, so I followed him and got it open, and there was one defender left. I knew I had to make him miss and then just sprint to the end zone.”
On the ensuing kickoff, Wickliffe 6-foot-2, 210-pound junior Chase Fortkamp found daylight on a 96-yard return to the house, but his touchdown was called back on a pair of penalties, including a block in the back.
Instead, the Blue Devils were forced to punt, and Orange returned to work attacking the red zone. But back-to-back holding penalties had the Lions facing a first-and-31 at the 42.
Quarterback Basharat completed a 5-yard pass to senior Yahya Basharat and then broke off 12- and 4-yard runs on keepers to provide the Lions manageable distance on fourth down. White moved the chains on a 12-yard pickup, before Davies eventually punched in a 2-yard touchdown run for a 28-14 lead with 5:52 left in the game.
“That was huge that we were able to do that,” Bechlem said about overcoming first-and-31. “Zak (Basharat) was in at quarterback at that time, and he really showed a lot of poise on those three plays to get us back into manageable position, because all three of those plays had a breakdown in them. He had to handle each one of those, and that’s what you have to do.”
Wickliffe was driving toward midfield when the game was suspended with 5:15 to play.
Resuming action at 6 p.m. Saturday, the Blue Devils picked up two first downs, before the Lions stopped them on downs, got a first down of their own and kneeled out the remainder of the clock for their first dub of the season.
“This meant a lot,” Fisher said. “The past two games were rough, because we lost to Beachwood by two and then Streetsboro handed it to us. So, this was a huge morale booster. We were all very excited. We were down, but now we’re all very excited to try and get a streak going – get one, get another and keep going.”
