The Orange gridders (3-6, 2-4) left no doubt on the gridiron during a 36-6 road drubbing of Division II Lakeside (1-7, 1-5) in Chagrin Valley Conference play on Friday night in Ashtabula County.
Orange 165-pound senior running back Diante White opened the scoring with a 5-yard touchdown run followed by senior kicker Brooke Singer’s extra point for a 7-0 lead. Singer would finish four-of-four for the night.
Lakeside answered on a 39-yard touchdown toss from 6-foot-2 sophomore quarterback Garrette Siebeneck to 5-foot-10 sophomore receiver Ashton Wheelock to cut the Dragons’ deficit, 7-6, after a missed extra-point attempt.
But it was all Orange thereafter.
The visiting Lions answered on 5-foot-10 junior quarterback Zak Basharat’s 24-yard touchdown toss to 5-foot-8 senior receiver Tre’von Davis for a 14-6 lead at the quarter mark.
Orange 5-foot-8 senior defensive back Brian Pernell then returned a fumble recovery 55 yards to the house in the second quarter for a 21-6 command at intermission.
After no points were posted in the third quarter, Orange put the game to bed on White’s 26-yard touchdown run and a 56-yard touchdown reception by Davis in the fourth quarter. White ran in a two-point conversion on the latter score for the 36-6 final.
Basharat finished with 152 yards passing for two touchdowns, with four of his completions going to Davis for 102 yards.
In addition, White finished with nine carries for 88 yards, while 180-pound junior running back Greg Beard recorded three carries for 26 yards and two catches for 25 yards.
Up next, Orange will conclude it 2019 campaign at home against Division III Painesville Harvey (1-8, 0-6) at 7 p.m. Friday at Lewis Black Stadium in Pepper Pike.
