As American novelist James Baldwin once said, “If you know whence you came, there are absolutely no limitations to where you can go.”
Baldwin was born poor in 1924 in Harlem, New York, struggled through the prejudices of 20th-century America but emigrated to Paris as a 24-year-old and died an influential African-American writer in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, near the French Riviera, in 1987.
While the Orange football team isn’t putting a ceiling on its 2019 campaign, in terms of chasing its first Chagrin Valley Conference banner and its first playoff win since 1988, the Lion gridders are perhaps in the dark about the history of 15 consecutive seasons without a winning record, from 2000 to 2014.
Since then, Orange has put together a 21-11 run with back-to-back playoff berths in 2017 and 2018 under 11th-year head coach Adam Bechlem.
“It has been pretty successful,” he said. “So, these seniors have had four straight years of winning records. These seniors don’t know what it’s like to be around a varsity program that struggles to win. So, the next step in our progression is obviously to have a winning record again, contend for a CVC championship, which is something we have not earned yet, and to not only make the playoffs but to win a playoff game. And I hate to ever look past any of that.”
During their final scrimmage last Thursday against Division VII Independence, which finished 6-4 last season, the Division IV Lions went up early, surrendered their lead and then finished strong, Bechlem said.
“It’s almost like you go up early, and then you think you’re really good or you think that you can coast,” he said. “And I don’t think they made a cognitive decision to do any of that, but it ends up happening. So, we got a great taste of what we could be, if we play well, and a great taste of what we could be, if we don’t play well.”
After graduating 10 players, including two-year quarterback Sean Borgman, Orange returns to the gridiron with 17 seniors, 13 juniors, six sophomores and nine freshmen.
Getting the nod to take over the quarterback reins this fall is 5-foot-8, 155-pound senior Brian Pernell, who started at cornerback a year ago with 38 tackles, one interception and six pass break-ups during the regular season.
Pernell was on the Lions’ four-by-400-meter relay team that clocked a 3:21.55 and finished on the podium during the Division II state track meet in June. That said, he’ll no doubt be able to tuck the pigskin and take off to move the chains this fall.
While the Lions have had an offense that leans on its run game in recent years, they were as balanced as they’ve been with 1,865 yards passing last season.
“We don’t really aim for balance,” Bechlem said. “We don’t think about it that way, offensively. We kind of go where the defense allows us to go. Our opponents can’t take everything away, but they’re going to try to take some things from us, and we have to figure out what that is and basically try to go the other way.”
In the backfield, the Lions return 5-foot-8, 165-pound senior Diante White, who had 70 carries for 790 yards and 10 touchdowns in the 2018 regular season, and 6-foot-1, 165-pound senior Luca Garofoli, who had 69 carries for 368 yards with three touchdowns. White also had 15 catches for 262 yards and four touchdowns.
Bechlem said he also plans to get a third running back some reps this season in 5-foot-9, 180-pound junior Greg Beard, who started as a linebacker last year. Beard is another track athlete who was on the Lions’ four-by-200-meter relay that finished Division II state runner-up in 1:29.22. White was also on that quartet.
“So, we do have some speed, and we do have some options back there, and those guys all play defense as well,” Bechlem said. “So, it’ll be nice to rotate them through on offense to keep them fresh.”
Returning at receiver, 6-foot-1, 205-pound senior Marvin Davies had 29 catches for 599 yards last season, despite being hampered by knee and hand injuries.
Also slated to start at receiver are 5-foot-10 senior Mike McNeil, who had four catches for 31 yards with a touchdown in 2018, and 5-foot-8 senior Tre’von Davis, who’s battled the injury bug that past two seasons. McNeil was on that previously mentioned four-by-400 team.
New to varsity football, 6-foot-2 senior Tyler Hoffman will also have his number called to run routes downfield, Bechlem said.
Up front, Orange returns 6-foot, 230-pound senior guard PJ Fisher and 6-foot, 245-pound senior tackle Tanner Coker as third-year starters. Newcomers on the offensive line include 6-foot-2, 300-pound senior Myles King, 5-foot-8, 225-pound junior Sergio Johnson and 5-foot-11, 250-pound sophomore center Xavier Arnold.
King is back on the gridiron for the first time since his freshman year, while Johnson was primarily on the defensive line last season with 19 tackles and one sack. And while Johnson and Coker had significant experience on the defensive line last season, Bechlem said he plans to be as two-platooned as possible this year.
Slated to start as defensive ends are 6-foot, 190-pound junior Eric Nickens and 6-foot, 210-pound junior Tariq Taylor, while 5-foot-11, 220-pound sophomore Grant Bell is getting the nod at defensive tackle – none of whom played varsity last season. The other defensive tackle spot will be a rotation of guys from the offensive front, Bechlem said.
“I think we’re always scratching our head a little bit,” the coach said about putting the defensive pieces of the puzzle together. “Not very many teams of our size have everything figured out at this point. But we like our linebackers, because they all played last year. And our secondary guys played a lot.”
While Orange graduated headliner Noah Klubnick, who led the Lions with more than 100 tackles last season, linebacker Fisher returns with 70 tackles during the 2018 regular season, 5-foot-10, 185-pound senior linebacker Yahya Basharat returns with 48 tackles, and Beard returns with 39 tackles, an interception and five pass break-ups.
In the defensive backfield, White returns as a four-year starter at safety with 79 tackles, one forced fumble and six pass break-ups from the 2018 regular season. And, as previously mentioned, new quarterback Pernell has starting experience at cornerback.
But Bechlem said he has about five guys who can play corner and four guys who can play safety that his coaching staff is trying to whittle down. Davies, a mainstay at receiver who played some defensive end last year, will see some time at corner this year.
“We wanted to try and maximize some of Marvin’s (Davies) athletic abilities, with his speed and his range,” Bechlem said. “And we have multiple guys who can play those positions, so we just want to be fresh in those secondary spots. But speed’s not the only thing. They have to be able to play the position.”
Assuming kicking duties this fall are seniors Connor Whiteman and Brooke Singer, who will share the kickoff and extra-point duties.
The Lions will kick off their 2019 campaign with a road battle against rival Beachwood at 7 p.m. Friday at McCullough Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.