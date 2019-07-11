PEPPER PIKE — Melanie Weltman is running for re-election to the Orange Board of Education this fall during the Nov. 5 general election. Completing oversight of major projects is one reason she plans to seek another term, she said.
Ms. Weltman, 52, of Pepper Pike said that she wants to focus on the goals that the board has set for the district, including excellence in academics, arts and athletics, ensuring the welfare of their students and maintaining fiscal responsibility.
“For me, it’s deeply personal because I had a great Orange education and three of my children had a great Orange education. I want to ensure that future students are afforded the same opportunities,” she said. “I was given so much by this community and its schools, and my family has been given so much. This is my opportunity to give back.”
Ms. Weltman was appointed to the board in 2013 to fill Tom Bonda’s unexpired term, which ended in 2015. She was elected for a four-year term starting in 2015, and is now running for her third term.
She has various goals for another term, including maintaining high standards in academics, fiscal responsibility and building well-rounded students. Ms. Weltman said that the financial aspect of the district is interwoven in the board’s responsibilities. She said that the Orange community expects fiscal responsibility, which she said is fair and justifiable.
According to Ms. Weltman, academic excellence is key to the success of the district. She said that the district can help every student achieve excellence while maintaining sound fiscal management.
“We want to maintain the academic excellence that we have and make changes where needed for improvement,” she said.
Other areas that Ms. Weltman wants to focus on as a board member are music, arts, athletics and the social and emotional health of the students, she said.
Ms. Weltman grew up in the Orange community and has three children who are recent Orange graduates. She said that she often reflects on their experiences when making decisions on the board.
“My role is to continue to ask questions and make informed decisions,” she said. “It’s an expectation of the community and it’s my job.”
Ms. Weltman formerly worked as an attorney at Jane Wilson and Associates, LLC and at the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Currently, Ms. Weltman manages commercial real estate part time for BGB Realty, LLC. She also has been on the board for the Orange Area Service Committee since 2007 and is a lifetime member of the Orange Alumni Association.
She filed her completed petition at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections on June 21 with the required 25 or more signatures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.