PEPPER PIKE — Orange Board of Education member Beth Wilson-Fish has filed her petition to run for re-election.
Mrs. Wilson-Fish, 56, of Moreland Hills is finishing her first four-year term on the board.
“I’m looking forward to being part of the discussions for both upcoming levies and continuing to foster academics and the wealth of program options we have available for all students,” she said. “We’ll be looking at the future needs of our students and staff on campus.”
According to Mrs. Wilson-Fish, she is running for re-election because she enjoys working with the current board. She spoke about the accomplishments of the school board including overseeing the $7.7 million Brady Middle School renovation and hiring a new superintendent.
“I think people know my passion for the district and my commitment to its success,” she said. “I think that is demonstrated by my longevity as an educator working in the district and my continued commitment to serve on the school board.”
If re-elected, Mrs. Wilson-Fish said she would continue to review changes in the Orange City School District’s communities and how they might impact the schools. She spoke on housing in particular, and referred to Moreland Commons, the housing development to be built across from Orange High School with 41 single family homes and 18 townhomes.
She said that there are different housing developments in some of the communities that attend the Orange Schools and she is looking forward to studying how the district could support those developments and their impact on the schools. Students in Hunting Valley, Moreland Hills, Orange Village, Pepper Pike and Woodmere attend the Orange Schools, along with students in parts of Bedford Heights, Solon and Warrensville Heights.
“I love working with the families, students and staff of the district,” she said. “We have a lot to look forward to in the future.”
With 35 years of experience in education under her belt, Mrs. Wilson-Fish said that she is a qualified candidate for the job. She spent 17 years working in Orange Schools, first serving as a gifted interventionist at Moreland Hills Elementary School then the coordinator of gifted services before retiring in 2014. Mrs. Wilson-Fish is a national board certified teacher and a Martha Holden Jennings Scholar, which recognizes outstanding educators.
She has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Bowling Green State University and a master’s degree in school counseling from Cleveland State University, along with an endorsement in gifted education. Mrs. Wilson-Fish also completed the educational leadership program at Muskingum University and received an administrative specialty license in school and community relations, according to the district website.
Currently, Mrs. Wilson-Fish is a part-time gifted consultant and coordinator in various area school districts and has worked with the Educational Service Center of Northeast Ohio since 2015. She is also the second vice president of affiliates of the Ohio Association for Gifted Children.
To file her petition, Mrs. Wilson-Fish needed at least 25 signatures from registered voters in the communities that attend Orange Schools. She filed the completed petition at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections on June 21.
