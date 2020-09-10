Lou DeVincentis 219-831-8600 ext 6626
Staci Vincent 216-831-8600
OHS band officers elected
Orange High School recently elected its new band officers for the 2020-2021 school year. This year’s elected officials are President Brian Foster, Vice President Jaden Polster, Secretary Sophia Hamilton and Treasurer Sam Roll.
Lunches available at OHS
For Orange schools students interested in obtaining meals during the remote learning, lunches are available for pick up at the front entrance of Orange High School weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon. Students need their name, grade and ID number (if available) when picking up a meal. Meal prices are in relation to status on the National School Lunch Program (free, reduced or paid). Email Cindy Elekna for an application at calekna@orangecsd.org.
Outstanding in the field
A total of 119 student musicians and 26 Lionettes in the Orange High School Marching Lion Band have been learning their music and drill while wearing masks, practicing outside and maintaining social distancing. This year’s show is color-themed with a repertoire including “Paint it Black,” “99 Red Balloons” and “Mr. Blue Sky.” The halftime show features new pink poms in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness, new polo shirts for the student musicians and new tunics for the Lionettes as part of the effort to keep everything sanitized and safe. The first performance is scheduled for Sept. 25 at the school’s Lewis W. Black Stadium.
