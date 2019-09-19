Five losses through seven games is enough to put any team down, but the Solon soccer girls know they’ve got the goods to compete with any program in the state.
Despite missing five starters in their first four games, the Lady Comets held their own against three Division I state-ranked opponents, according to the coaches poll, including a 2-1 loss against No. 12-ranked Twinsburg (8-1), a 2-1 loss against No. 2-ranked Medina (8-0-1) and a 3-0 loss against No. 6-ranked Walsh Jesuit (6-0-2).
Most teams would lean on their senior leadership when facing such adversity, but the Lady Comets are short on that too.
“Our senior defender Mayah Morgan has been instrumental in keeping those games (against Medina and Twinsburg) a one-goal difference,” Solon seventh-year head coach Lauren Wilson said.
“I mean, she shut down Medina’s top player. She shut down one of Walsh’s top players,” the coach said. “So, she’s just been our person who has kind of held the back together and has been like our constant who has been healthy all season.”
Morgan is the lone senior starter for Solon, which graduated three starters from last year’s 8-7-3 campaign that concluded in the district semifinals with a 3-0 lost against eventual regional champion Twinsburg.
Those early defeats also came without junior standout Carley Goldberg, a first-team all-Greater Cleveland Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association selection last year, who is committed to Kent State.
So, not only are the Lady Comets young this year, but they’ve battled through the injury bug to some of their best players, including junior midfielders Jackie Rzepka, back, and Angelene Kontul, MCL, who are likely out for the remainder for the season. Sophomores Jamie Simmerson and Alli Maersch, both varsity veterans, have had to step up in their absence.
Although lone senior starter Morgan has been an anchor on the back line, junior center back Farren Lesko was an all-Greater Cleveland Conference defender last season, but she missed the first three games this fall before returning for the 2-1 affair with Medina.
“She cleans up everyone’s mistakes, and she was gone in both the Walsh and the Twinsburg games,” Wilson said. “We had her back for Medina, and her and Mayah (Morgan) were instrumental in keeping that close. I mean, it almost was a tie game. You could question one of the goals. So, we know we can hang with those top teams.”
The Lady Comets also return sophomore speedster Avani Pham on the back line, while sophomore Sydney Carolton has stepped up to play some defense and sophomore Hailyn Shuster has been a utility player amidst all the missing parts.
“We don’t really have to worry about getting beat on speed, because we’re fast,” Wilson said. “Syd Carolton has stepped up with just her aggressiveness and winning balls in the air – she’s a player who’s not afraid. She’s someone who is kind of like the bull in the back and is just full go all the time.
“Hailyn Shuster is another first-year starter for us who kind of just plays and just plugs in everywhere and anywhere we’ve needed her, based on who’s out and who’s missing.”
After starting the season 0-4, Solon picked up its first win, 8-0, against GCC foe Euclid on Sept. 4, with junior forward Macarah Morgan – who was out with a groin strain during the Twinsburg game – providing the Lady Comets a pair of goals in the first half.
Also a top threat up top is junior forward Nicollee Hammer, who leads the Lady Comets’ scoring department this season with her ability to finish off opportunities out of the air on corners and free kicks.
Hammer and the younger Morgan have had to pick up their attacking efforts with Goldberg, who missed the first five games, still not at 100 percent from an ankle injury and a pulled quad.
“Carley Goldberg is probably our best player, but she’s at like 60 percent right now,” Wilson said. “So, she’s playing now, but she can’t even sprint. And I think just her touch and her ability to run off the ball and go forward with speed is what makes her dangerous. She also has really good distribution.”
Goldberg still scored a goal in her first game back on Sept. 7, when the Lady Comets settled for a 2-2 tie against Hathaway Brown. Hammer had the other goal for Solon.
The Lady Comets then lost, 2-0, against state No. 8-ranked Strongsville (6-1-1) in a game they were missing four starters on Sept. 11. After a 0-0 first half, the reigning state runner-up Lady Mustangs broke through on a corner kick.
And on Saturday, Solon won a 2-0 road battle against Aurora to improve to 2-5-1, thanks to goals from Hammer and the younger Morgan, as well as a clean sheet from sophomore goalie Alyse Harris.
“I think we played as a unit,” Wilson said about Saturday’s victory. “We got up defensively as a unit and kind of closed the gaps and were able to press. And then our main focus in being able to attack was switching the ball to try to connect through middle and split their defense to the corner flags and have our speed on the outside beat them.
“Obviously, I think the big thing with our strength of schedule, it just prepares you for whoever you’re going to play against. So, I think the good thing is that we didn’t play down a level. You know, we dictated the pace of the game and the intensity.”
Hammer buried her tally off a corner kick from Simmerson, while Morgan found the back of the net on a blindside header she chipped over the Aurora goalkeeper from the 6-yard box.
Aurora was a team that defeated Solon last season, 1-0, with the lone tally coming with 14 seconds left in the game.
“We definitely didn’t forget that. We wanted to get some revenge from last year,” Wilson said. “I think definitely it was a huge boost of confidence. Even though every game we’ve played has been competitive, finally getting a W is a huge motivator to experience that success and that reward.”
