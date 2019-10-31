Members of the Board of Education Monday discussed losses and wins at Solon City School District and prepared for the coming winter season.
The board began its meeting by memorializing James Zelch, a former member of the board who died on Oct. 20. Dr. Zelch played a large role in the purchase of the land on SOM Center Road which is now home to Solon Middle School and Parkside Elementary.
“The board wishes his family the deepest of sympathy,” BOE member John Heckman said.
The board also approved the resignation of Cassandra Spivey, a math teacher at Solon Middle School. Assistant Superintendent Fred Bolden explained that Ms. Spivey was already on a leave of absence for childcare, and decided to leave the district Oct. 21 rather than at the end of the year.
A report to the board from Lisa Shirkey, the transportation supervisor, reminded families and drivers to be cautious around school buses as colder months approach.
“[Lisa is] asking for us to make sure that we’re sharing to everybody about the weather getting a little rougher,” Mr. Bolden explained. “She wants to make sure that everybody’s being safe and following the appropriate safety protocols about bus pickups and drop-offs.”
The information about bus safety will be sent to parents, Mr. Bolden said, and also will be available on the district’s website under the transportation department.
Since winter sports will begin soon, the board approved both non-district pupil activity permits and supplemental contracts for staff who will coach teams.
Board member Julie Glavin praised the success of the Budget Bin fundraiser held at the Arthur Road Preschool, thanking the PTA and school families who helped during the week-long sale of used items donated by families in the community.
“The proceeds of that go toward scholarships for our seniors. So it’s a win-win for the Solon schools,” she said.
