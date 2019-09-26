This was the year for another team in the Greater Cleveland Conference to step up and squash the league dynasty of the Solon girls tennis program, as the Lady Comets reloaded with new rackets on four of their five courts.
With Solon freshmen Niya Fried and Ava Maersch taking over the second and third singles courts and freshman Lindsay Lebowitz getting the nod at second doubles, certainly there was an opening for programs like Shaker Heights or Medina.
But there wasn’t much resistance during the league tournament on Friday, when the Solon aces swept all five flights to win their program’s fifth straight GCC crown. Lady Comet senior Maggie Yang won her fourth straight banner on the first singles court.
“It really means a lot this year, especially since we have a lot of new players after graduating four of our girls last year,” Yang said. “So, it was different, but it was definitely a really good feeling for us to go through this entire season and show that most of our team might be new but we still can adapt and capitalize on our opportunities.”
Although it might have appeared as if the GCC tournament title was up for grabs before the season started, it was evident that the Lady Comets were the clear favorites after winning all six of their league duals by 5-0 sweeps to earn first-round byes on Friday morning – Euclid did not participate.
In addition to Yang and the freshman trio, Solon seniors Amanda Weiskind and Arya Subramanian cleaned up on the first doubles court, and junior Ellie Chelnick took care of business with Lebowitz at second dubs.
“It’s really different being a senior year this year,” Weiskind said. “Maggie and I have been on the (varsity) team for four years, and it’s crazy that there’s now three freshmen on the team who are going through the same thing as us.
“So, we’re just trying to give them the best time possible and make it fun, even when the matches are stressful and we’re playing five or six days a week.”
That approach has led the Lady Comets to an 11-6 dual record, with four losses coming against state-ranked teams Mayfield, Hathaway Brown, Magnificat and Dublin Jerome, according to Ohio Tennis Zone.
On the first singles court during the GCC tournament Friday, Yang defeated Brunswick sophomore Calista Bobula, 6-0, 6-0, in the semifinals, after Bobula had won a couple of games off of Yang during a regular season dual on Aug. 21.
“I cleaned up a lot of my game when I played her again,” Yang said. “My game plan was basically to keep the ball in play until I had the opportunity to capitalize and finish the point. I wanted the match to be quick and concise, because I knew I still had another match to play and it was a hot and sunny day.
“So, I had to make sure that my energy level was still going to be up and I was going to be firing on all cylinders.”
In the championship match, Yang finished off Medina junior Elizabeth Stuart in straight sets, 6-3, 6-0. Yang previously defeated Stuart, 6-0, 6-3, in a dual on Sept. 9.
“It was a very contested match,” Yang said. “She definitely gave me a hard time during every game. But I definitely had an advantage, because she played one more match than me.”
In the second singles flight, meanwhile, Solon’s Fried defeated Brunswick senior Madilyn Gaydos, 6-1, 6-0, before disposing Shaker Heights’ Tiffany Hsich.
During dual matches this season, Fried owns a 12-3 record on the second singles court, including a 6-4, 6-4 victory against Division II state No. 2-ranked Hathaway Brown, with Olivia Gidlow as her opponent, for the Lady Comets’ lone court win that match.
During the third singles flight of the GCC tournament, Solon’s Maersch defeated Mentor sophomore Gia Paglio, 6-0, 6-0, before going to battle against Shaker’s Ruth Wilson in the title match with a 7-6(4), 6-1 victory.
With her title, Maersch avenged the only court the Lady Comets surrendered during the 2018 league tournament.
But it was Solon’s Weiskind and Subramanian who ended up going three sets en route to their GCC title on the first doubles court Friday.
After defeating Mentor’s first doubles team, 6-0, 6-2, in the semis, Weiskind and Subramanian battled it out against Shaker Heights’ Caitlin Bocks and Natalia Ginzler, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4.
“We actually played against their second and third singles players,” Weiskind said. “So, it was a lot more difficult of a match than we had in our regular-season conference match. The first set, we were playing very well and got pumped up and pretty excited, and then the second set didn’t turn out to well for us.”
Once the Lady Comets lost a few games and fell behind in that middle frame, they lost their energy and fight, Weiskind said.
But Weiskind went on to hold her serve to open up the third set, and both duos kept holding all the way until Solon gained a 5-4 advantage with the match game on the line.
“Ultimately, it came down to breaking the serve of the other girl, and the last game was pretty tense,” Weiskind said. “The Shaker girl was serving and couldn’t hold it with all the pressure on her. But Arya and I tried to stay relaxed. We tried to keep each other pumped up with a lot of energy when we’d win a point. And the rest of the team was cheering us on, so that put us in a good, positive mood to keep going and keep fighting.”
A four-year varsity player, Weiskind was partnered up with recent graduate Ani Atluri the past three seasons, before going on and off with Subramanian and Chelnick as her partner this year. Nonetheless, Weiskind has a 12-3 record on the first doubles court in dual matches this season.
During the second doubles flight of the GCC tournament, Chelnick and Lebowitz defeated Medina’s tandem, 6-0, 6-3, in the semifinals, before defeating Shaker Heights’ Bella Ginzler and Katie Cronin in the finals match.
A returning varsity player, Chelnick was a sectional quarterfinalist in singles play last season.
On Saturday, Solon concluded its regular-season dual schedule with a 4-1 loss against Division I state No. 2-ranked Dublin Jerome. Lebowitz won the third singles court.
Up next, the Lady Comets will host the 18-team Division I Solon Sectional tournament Oct. 1-3 at their home community park courts.
Yang and Fried earned the No. 2 seed among 35 tandems in the doubles bracket, while Weiskind and Subramanian earned the No. 4 seed.
Maersch, Chelnick and Lebowitz will represent the Lady Comets among 51 players in the singles bracket.
