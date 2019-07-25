National Merit Scholarship
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced its final list of scholarship designees for 2019 on July 15. Solon High School graduate Jeremiah B. Egolf of Solon received the National Merit Vanderbilt University Scholarship. Jeremiah will study biomedical engineering at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.
Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the Finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program who will attend their institution. College-sponsored awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.
