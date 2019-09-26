The intention of any athletic team is to continue to improve as the season progresses, but the key to success is to improve at a faster rate than one’s competition.
Perhaps the best measuring tool in the regular season for a high school volleyball team’s upswing is when it turns the corner for the second round of conference matches. For Solon, so far so good.
The Lady Comets defeated Greater Cleveland Conference foe Shaker Heights, 3-0, last Thursday, surrendering eight fewer points than the first time they beat the Lady Raiders.
And against Brunswick on Tuesday night, Solon cruised to a three-set victory, 25-13, 25-12, 25-22, after struggling through a five-set victory against the Lady Blue Devils on Aug. 29.
With those wins, the Lady Comets improved to 9-7 with a 7-2 mark in the GCC under second-year head coach Kaylee Rodriguez.
“We had the tendency sometimes to start a little bit slow and then sort of pick it up towards the middle of the match, but I think that we’re getting better at coming out right away ready to play,” she said. “Obviously five-set matches are long, but it’s good to see that we can handle top-pressure situations and it’s good experience for the girls.”
Solon’s two losses in league play included a 3-2 home struggle against Elyria, with a 15-9 final frame going in the Lady Pioneers’ favor, and a 3-1 road clash against Mentor, with a decisive second set going in the Lady Cardinals’ favor, 28-26.
But the Lady Comets have the opportunity to avenge both of those losses, and no team remains unbeaten in GCC play. Mentor owns the driver’s seat at 8-1, while Elyria, Solon and Strongsville are all in the hunt at 7-2.
“No team in our conference right now is undefeated, which is kind of interesting because last year Strongsville was so dominant,” Rodriguez said. “But that was a solid win for us, beating Strongsville.”
Ranked No. 6 among Division I programs in the state last year, Strongsville ran the table in the GCC at 14-0, before the Lady Mustangs’ 22-2 campaign ended with a 3-1 loss against No. 11-ranked Wadsworth in the district semifinals.
In their first meeting this year, Solon defeated Strongsville in four sets, 25-20, 25-13, 18-25, 25-21, during a home battle on Sept. 12, when Lady Comet 5-foot-8 senior outside hitter Simone Tyson stepped up with 14 kills on a .393 hitting clip, and 6-foot-2 senior middle hitter Alex Levi put down 12 kills on a .308 clip.
Tyson, who started at libero last year, and Levi, who started at right-side, are just part of the reshuffle that coach Rodriguez and her staff had to doctor up this campaign.
“We obviously graduated four girls who played and were a big part of the team,” Rodriguez said. “So, we were trying to figure out who was going to fill those roles, and we had to move some people around a little bit. But I think we’re finally starting to have a lineup that works for us. So, that took a little bit of time in the beginning there, those pieces and who was going to be where, but we’re doing OK.”
Returning on the heels of a 22-6 campaign that included Solon volleyball’s third trip to the state final four as a program isn’t the easiest act to follow, especially when the Lady Comets graduated a pair of 6-foot-1 middles, including Kiana Mack, who is now playing at the University of Alabama Birmingham, as well as their starting setter and a third-year starting defensive specialist.
A program that’s been known to attack out of the middle, that was the first order of business to take care of in 2019. Coach Rodriguez gave the nod to 6-foot senior McKenna Podracky, a six-rotation player who was at outside last year, and to Levi, both of whom are averaging three kills per set this season with the best hitting percentages on the team.
But Levi missed the first six matches of the season, when the Lady Comets went 3-3, including losses against Division I No. 4-ranked Toledo St. Ursula and No. 11-ranked Avon.
Since having two middles at their disposal, the Lady Comets pushed Division I No. 16-ranked Olmsted Falls to five sets and defeated Division II No. 15-ranked Alliance Marlington in tournament play.
“We’re finally strong out of the middle again, but it took us a while to fill those two vacancies and get in the groove,” Rodriguez said. “And McKenna (Podracky) we’re actually playing all the way around because she’s very versatile. We can run a lot of things through her, and she’s a great defensive player too. So, she plays backrow and has a great serve.”
Tyson is also a six-rotation player who leads the Lady Comets with 2.9 digs per set, while 5-foot-5 junior Leah Corrao, Solon’s new setter, stays on the floor in the five-one system, and 5-foot-9 senior outside hitter Naseem Story often goes full circle as well.
“We have a lot of girls who are in most of the game,” Rodriguez said. “They’re all extremely athletic, strong players. So, we like to keep them on the floor as much as possible, because they do such a great job for us whether they’re in the front row or backrow.”
Rodriguez said she initially thought about running two setters, but it became clear early on that Corrao was made to run the offense at the varsity level.
Meanwhile, 5-foot-6 senior Taylor Bergoch starts at libero, 5-foot-6 seniors Kate Sanders and Morgan Vanderpeet rotate as defensive specialists and 5-foot-8 senior Mandy Uguccini rotates at right-side.
“Taylor, Morgan and Kate were all on our team last year, so we’re very lucky to have experienced backrow players,” Rodriguez said. “And we have so many girls that play all the way around, so we have a lot of contributing factors on defense. We’ve been talking about how important it is just to play as a team and to use each other to be the best we can be.
“So, if we play together and play with a lot of heart and just play to win and not to give up, I think we’ll be OK.”
Up next, Solon will travel to Elyria at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in an attempt to avenge its 3-2 loss from earlier this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.