Solon was trailing, 29-26, in the fourth quarter, but the Comets had no choice but to punt away with 3:20 remaining of their home affair against unbeaten league foe Brunswick on Friday night at Stewart Field.
The Solon boys, who were hell-bent on bouncing back from a 50-19 loss against Stow-Munroe Falls (3-1) the previous week, faced a fourth-and-10 from their own 45-yard line against the Blue Devils and would need to rely on their defense to get another three-and-out stop to open the door for a potential game-winning drive.
Although Solon’s defense had surrendered four touchdowns, Brunswick’s offense was blessed with 60-, 54-, 60- and 12-yard fields on those scoring drives, not to mention the Blue Devils pulled some rabbits out of the hat, like a third-and-15 conversion, as well as a fourth-and-7 conversion on a fake punt.
For the most part, the Comets’ defense had been in order to hold the Blue Devils to 211 yards and 10 first downs. Brunswick entered the night averaging 40.7 points through three games.
“That’s why we talk all the time about complementary football, and that’s why we punted it when there was like (3:20) to go in the game, because we trust our defense,” Solon 17th-year head coach Jim McQuaid said.
“We had three timeouts, and we trust each other. We’re a team,” he said. “So, we knew that we trusted them to get a stop, and that’s what they did. Then we were able to go down the field. And good guys make good plays.”
The Comets were attempting to overcome a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter, and history wasn’t on their side. Entering the night, Solon was just 6-41 under coach McQuaide when trailing after three quarters.
But some might say the Blue Devils were lucky to have had that upper hand.
In a back-and-forth first half, Solon opened the game on an 11-play, 80-yard drive that concluded with junior quarterback Pat McQuaide’s 1-yard keeper for a 6-0 upper hand. A two-point conversion was not good.
“I would say that we had a very good game plan of positioning and motions to get their guys where we wanted them to run the plays that we like a lot,” the signal-caller said. “And that entire first drive, just like the entire night, our offensive line just kicked the (waste) out of people.
“I mean, we ran 11 plays and threw it twice. So, if you’re going 80 yards and only throwing the ball two times out of 11 plays, that’s a pretty good reflection of how good your offensive line is.”
The passing game was on point, however, as McQuaide would finish the night 23-of-32 for 219 yards with three touchdowns, including a 5-yard toss to 5-foot-10 senior receiver Grant McCurry for a 13-7 upper hand with 3:48 to go in the half.
Brunswick would retake the lead, 14-13, with 40 seconds left in the half, but Solon’s McQuaide dialed up McCurry for a 78-yard score on the final play of the frame for a 19-14 Solon lead at intermission.
“Before the played started, I thought it would kind of be going to me,” McCurry said. “So, I just ran the route hard, and the safety stayed back. So, when I caught it, I thought I’d be able to split him, but then the safety on the right came down hard, and I just cut it out, and then I was just gone.”
The McCurry-McQuaide combo would be good for 11 completions for 139 yards by the end of the night.
But the third quarter took a turn in Brunswick’s favor, after Solon lost a fumble at the Blue Devil 40-yard line for the lone turnover of the evening.
After a pass breakup by McCurry and a sack by Solon 185-pound sophomore linebacker Jakob Oldenburg, the Comets had the Blue Devils at third-and-15, but Brunswick sophomore receiver Connin Som broke tackles to convert on a 22-yard catch with at least 15 yards after the initial point of contact.
Later in the drive, the Blue Devils converted a fourth-and-7 on a fake punt and went on to punch it in the end zone on junior quarterback Jacob Scherette’s 1-yard keeper followed by a two-point conversion for a 22-19 lead. Scherette had 19 carries for 79 yards and three touchdowns.
“That was a huge drive on their part, because we had them stopped on the fake punt, and then they rolled all the way around,” coach McQuaide said. “They’re a good team. That’s what happens when you’re playing someone good. You have to be able to bounce back.
“We told our guys at halftime: we’re going to make plays, and they’re going to make plays. Who’s going to respond to the other team making plays is going to get what they want.”
Solon was unable to respond, going three-and-out on its next three drives. On the third such possession, an off-target long snap led to a partially blocked punt to gift Brunswick with a 12-yard field to open the fourth quarter.
The Blue Devils capitalized to take a 29-19 upper hand with 11:13 remaining.
“We had some guys hanging their heads,” Solon 205-pound senior linebacker RJ Howard said. “But we knew we had to come back strong, play together and try to stop them, and dig deep.”
On Solon’s ensuing drive, quarterback McQuaide was on the run when he completed a 10-yard toss to senior receiver Greg Parries. After the throw, Brunswick 215-pound junior lineman Brian Klesch put a late hit on McQuaide and was disqualified from the game for targeting.
“That lit a fire in us,” Howard said. “We don’t take cheap shots well here, but we had to pick our quarterback up and continue to play hard.”
Solon got the response it sought with a 6-yard touchdown run by 205-pound junior running back Khalil Eichelberger to cut its deficit, 29-26, with 6:54 to play. Eichelberger would finish the night with 25 carries for 129 yards.
Solon then held Brunswick to three-and-out, thanks to a pass breakup by Oldenburg, to get the pigskin back with 5:41 to play, but the Comets’ defense would have to do it again after punting away on that previously mentioned fourth-and-10 situation with 3:20 left.
This time, it was Howard coming through on third down to lay a punishing hit on Brunswick 160-pound junior running back Nick Vadini to put Solon’s offense back on the field with 2:55 to play for that potential game-winning drive.
“It was a great moment,” said Howard, who finished with a team-high 10 tackles. “I was struggling a little bit in the beginning of the game, but we finished strong as a team.”
On Solon’s final drive, Eichelberger converted a third down to midfield, McQuaide gained 9 yards on a pressure, Eichelberger hit a hole for another 8 yards, and then McQuaide converted a third-and-8 pass to McCurry to set up the Comets at first-and-goal.
On second down from the 8-yard line and 17 seconds to play, McQuaide had two opportunities to find a receiver in the end zone before the possibility of a field goal to send it into overtime.
The first attempt was broken up, but the latter was ripped out of the air by McCurry, in tight one-on-one coverage at the near pylon, for the touchdown with eight seconds left for Solon’s eventual 33-29 victory.
“They were manned up, and I had the corner route, so I knew (McQuaide) was going to go to me, and I just made the play,” McCurry said. “We’ve always been taught to just go after the ball, and that’s just my aggressive nature. I just want to go up and get it, and I came down with it.”
With the win, Solon improved to 3-1 and jumped to the No. 6 spot in the Division I, Region 1 computer rankings.
Overall, Solon outgained Brunswick (3-1), 380 yards to 211 yards, with 21 first downs.
“We just knew we had to keep fighting,” quarterback McQuaide said about overcoming the 10-point deficit. “Eleven minutes, I mean, that’s a ton of time in football, everybody knows that. Sometimes we do a bad job in stopping ourselves and letting the previous play affect the next one. When we don’t do that, I think we can be good.”
