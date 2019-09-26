Winless through its first five matches, the University School soccer team is again flying under the radar despite the Preppers’ strength of schedule this season.
The University boys opened their campaign at 0-3-2, which included a 3-3 tie against Walsh Jesuit (6-1-2), a 3-0 loss against Archbishop Hoban (7-2-1) and a 6-4 loss against Lake Catholic (5-4). Hoban and Lake were both ranked earlier this season.
Since then, the Preppers picked up a pair of wins while playing some of the top teams in Kentucky during the out-of-state Adidas Thoroughbred Cup in early September and then kept some momentum rolling to improve to 4-5-2 after a 2-1 home triumph against Division II state No. 20-ranked Hawken School (7-2-2) on Saturday in Hunting Valley.
“We’re young, so we have a lot of new faces and we play arguably one of the most difficult schedules of any school in the area, with the exception of probably St. Ignatius,” University 12th-year head coach John Ptacek said.
“So, we don’t hide from anybody,” he said. “We recognize that and know that we’re going to take losses. It’s all designed to give our younger players experience so, as they mature, they have been there and done that and know what to expect.”
In somewhat of a similar boat last season, the Preppers entered the playoffs at 8-6-2 before going on to capture a Division I district title with a 3-0 result against Mentor.
On Saturday, the Hawks were riding a nine-match unbeaten streak before running into University School. And Hawken struck first in the 22nd minute on a tally from senior forward Danny Ecker with an assist from sophomore forward Jackson Goldberg.
“We made a mistake in the back that cost us the goal,” Ptacek said. “It was a miscommunication between our outside midfielder and our outside back, and they were able to get in behind us. And both of our players didn’t want to commit a foul, so (Goldberg) crossed the ball and did a nice job.”
University’s keeper deflected the cross into the middle, where Ecker was in the right place at the right time to clean it up on an open goal.
“It was early enough where I was confident we were going to be able to work our way back into the game,” Ptacek said. “And once we tied it up, I was pretty confident we were going to win. We had some guys just get healthy and back in the lineup, and we were able to connect and create some pretty nice possessions through the middle of the field most of the game.”
Between freshman goalies Nathan Salerno and Sam Mathews splitting time between the posts, University needed just three saves for the eventual 2-1 victory. At the other end of the pitch, the Preppers’ attack pounded Hawken sophomore keeper Daniel Lyner with 17 shots.
University graduated four starters from last year’s 11-7-2 campaign, including standouts from each unit. Michael Zemanek, who had 60 saves for US in 2018, is now at Davidson.
But with junior center back Justin Flamm returning and with sophomore Emmett Meyer stepping up at the other center back spot, the Preppers have surrendered just six goals in six games since that 0-3-2 start to their season.
“Emmett is doing great,” Ptacek said. “He’s stepping up. He’s doing all the things we’re asking him to do, and he’s got a great soccer mind and a good soccer IQ. He’s technically sound. So, he’s doing a nice job for us.”
Meanwhile, sophomore Sam Holthaus is a returning starter, and senior Ethan Weber got the nod at the other outside back position. Senior Simon Olson was a starting defenseman last year, but he’s just getting healthy from injury. And sophomores Connor Van Winkle and Joey Cervino also have logged varsity minutes on the back line.
While a lot of coaches keep their back four on the field for the entirety of an 80-minute match, University has depth and confidence on its bench, Ptacek said.
After going down, 1-0, against Hawken, the Preppers didn’t waste time netting the 1-1 equalizer after goalie Lyner was called for a delay of game, which awarded University an indirect kick from the top of the box.
With a tap from senior outside midfielder and team captain Adam Kahn on the restart, US sophomore forward Tommy Vrablic avoided the Hawken wall and buried his shot for post.
After graduating forward Enea Cominelli and midfielder Griffin Meyer, who combined for 26 goals and 18 assists in 2018, Kahn and Vrablic have been the top two producers this campaign.
“I think so,” Ptacek said about re-creating that one-two punch. “Adam Kahn gives us a lot of hard work and effort. And then Tommy Vrablic, as a sophomore, has big shoes to fill, but he comes out every day and trains hard and produces. He’s been doing a great job.”
In the 34th minute, University junior midfielder Nick Kalady sent a through ball to Kahn for a one-on-one opportunity against Lyner, but Hawken’s keeper leveled Kahn in the box for a yellow card, and University was awarded a penalty kick.
More often than not, soccer referees favor protecting goalies during collisions in the box.
“It was a pretty obvious call,” Ptacek said. “I mean, he just wrecked Adam (Kahn). So, he earned the yellow.”
Vrablic stepped up to the 12-yard mark for the PK and buried his ninth goal of the season for a 2-1 Prepper lead that held up for the eventual final. While Vrablic has a nose for goal, Kahn leads the Preppers with six assists through 11 games.
But University is just as deep in the midfield as on defense, which is evident through 12 guys scoring goals this season. Juniors Thomas Weisbein, Graham Winings and Kalady, as well as freshman Aiden Ptacek, have worked their combinations through the spine of the pitch, while sophomores Connor Soltis and Jake Abrams have made their runs as outside midfielders.
“We do what each game kind of calls for,” coach Ptacek said about having different options in his arsenal. “If our midfield and our backs and everybody on the field is doing fine and no subs need to be made, then we don’t necessarily make changes. I don’t like to disrupt the chemistry and the flow of the game, but we we’re not afraid to make those changes when we need to.
“And we’re a resilient group of soccer players. So, they go out every day, and they try as hard as they can and give it everything they have.”
Up next, the Preppers will host Solon (6-4-1) at noon Saturday on their home grass at Chilcote Field in Hunting Valley.
