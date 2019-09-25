buddy bench
Buy Now

Girl Scout Service Unit 773, pictured, recently donated a “Buddy Bench” to Lindsey Elementary School. This bench is designed to give students a place to go to find someone to play with on the playground. Designated students join the student on the bench or encourage them to join groups of other students.

440-729-6812

Students learn about Chinese culture

West Geauga Local School students in Qian Wu’s Chinese classes learned about the different Chinese ethnic groups and cultures and the Chinese Mid-autumn Festival. Students wore traditional clothing that represents the different cultures and tried Chinese moon cakes, a favorite treat of the festival.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.