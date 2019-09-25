440-729-6812
Students learn about Chinese culture
West Geauga Local School students in Qian Wu’s Chinese classes learned about the different Chinese ethnic groups and cultures and the Chinese Mid-autumn Festival. Students wore traditional clothing that represents the different cultures and tried Chinese moon cakes, a favorite treat of the festival.
(0) comments
