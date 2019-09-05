It’d be a mighty tall order to top 2010, the best season in program history, but the West Geauga girls soccer team is well on its way during a 5-0 start on the pitch.
After defeating Chagrin Valley Conference foe Orange, 4-0, last Thursday, the Lady Wolverines have outscored their first five opponents, 20-3, behind the veteran leadership of eight returning starters under third-year head coach Kori (Chapic) Jesenovec.
The last time West Geauga started 5-0 was during Jesenovec’s senior season in 2010, when she led the Lady Wolverines to a 19-1-2 Division I regional runner-up campaign with 24 goals and seven assists.
Current junior forward Nikki Ehrbar is on pace to chase that season point with seven tallies and two assists through five games. She scored 20 goals with 11 assists as a sophomore during a 9-5-3 campaign last fall.
“I think we’ve done a really good job so far this year of working together and working with each other’s strengths to play as a team, to have a common goal and working really hard to achieve that,” Ehrbar said. “And it’s been a well-rounded team effort to score goals. It’s not just me. Everyone is getting their shots.”
So far, eight West G girls have found the back of the net in a four-three-three formation this season, which includes senior forward Grace Keiper, one goal, and freshman forward Frankee Flesher, two goals and one assist, working up top with Ehrbar.
But it’s been the support of two attacking midfielders and a holding midfielder who have been stuffing the stat sheet.
In addition to Flesher, two other freshmen have filled the three starting vacancies from graduation, including center midfielder Holly Jeunnette, who has two goals, and goalie Ashlyn Drayer, who has 18 saves.
Rookies Jeunnette and Flesher hit the ground running with goals during the Lady Wolverines’ 2-1 home victory against Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin in a season opener on Aug. 16.
“I felt a lot of relief after that, and I felt like I could kind of relax more knowing that I’ve scored, and it takes pressure off,” Jeunnette said about netting the first goal of the season for West G off an assist from sophomore Rae Ehrbar.
“It’s been really awesome,” Jeunnette said about playing a key role on varsity. “Being a freshman, some of the girls are a lot bigger and have more skills, so that’s kind of scary. But the girls on my team are really supportive. Even if I make a mistake, they’re all telling me good job, it’s fine.”
The younger Ehrbar, who has two goals and a team-high eight assists, returns as West G’s other attacking midfielder, while junior Bailey Zanella has three goals and three assists as a holding midfielder.
Zanella, who has been a defender throughout her youth and club career, made the position change midway through last season.
“I do have to think differently and get out of my defensive mindset,” she said. “Like, ‘OK, I need to look and find one of my teammates on the outside, and I have to switch the ball more.’ I don’t have to just boot it when I’m under pressure. I have someone else in the center who is getting open and looking for the ball.
“So, it’s more of a control mindset and knowing that I have a back line behind me and I’m not the last option. So, I can look and find feet.”
Returning their entire back line, the Lady Wolverines’ veteran defense includes junior twin Aubrey Zanella, senior Bella Burkhard and senior twins Emily Allegretti and Madison Allegretti.
After that 2-1 victory against NDCL, West Geauga went on to defeat non-league foes Mayfield, 3-1, Holy Name, 4-1, and Padua Franciscan, 7-0.
“It’s really exciting to be where we are right now, because, especially now that I’m a senior, this is what I’ve worked so hard for,” Emily Allegretti said. “Like, we worked really hard in the spring and the preseason, especially with fitness, because this was part of our goal. We wanted to start off this strong.”
The veteran defense recorded eight shutouts last season and surrendered just 1.1 goals per game, which has allowed for the healthy transition of freshman Drayer between the posts.
“Kori (Jesenovec) really stresses defense a lot, so we work on staying together a lot during practices,” Emily Allegretti said. “And last year we kind of worked out those bumps that we had. So, I feel like we’re a lot stronger at staying together as one unit.
“And we’ve kind of showed Ashlyn (Drayer) the ropes, and Kori makes sure Ashlyn is confident out there. But having the defensive line that we do helps her with that.”
Sophomore Shannon Swinerton also gets time in net and on the field at forward, while freshmen Megan McGinnis and Zoe Cowles are top reserves off the bench.
During the CVC opener against Orange last Thursday, West Geauga took a 2-0 lead at intermission off goals from the elder Ehrbar and Keiper, before the younger Ehrbar netted the third tally and the Lady Lions had an own goal off a corner kick in the final minute of play for the 4-0 result.
“I think it was Bailey (Zanella) who played me a really nice through ball right down the middle,” the elder Ehrbar said of her 1-0 tally. “We definitely showed our speed against Orange, and I was just able to break away. The goalie was coming out, and I just had to place it right. It was one of those types of goals.”
While the Lady Wolverines want to remain undefeated and chase their program’s first state berth in the long run, they’re focused on winning a CVC banner in the short term.
Having the luxury of possession play rather than just always trying to push the ball forward was a key piece in starting the league season at 1-0, Jeunnette said.
“We switched the point of attack,” she said. “We get it in the midfield, drop it back to the defense and then go to the outside defenders or to the outside forwards coming back. So, that’s definitely a part of it, switching the point of attack, because our defense will go to one side of the field, and then we can switch to the other and have breakaways sometimes.”
In her holding midfielder position, Bailey Zanella has been a key connector piece between the possession play in the neutral zone and the defense when switching the point of attack.
And a crucial part of that chemistry this season has been relationships, Zanella said.
“I think our chemistry has really grown from last year, especially because there are eight starters returning,” she said. “So, I think we’ve become close as not only teammates but as friends on and off the pitch, which has really helped us a lot as well.”
While it’s easy to get along when the wins start to string together, whether it’s a 2-1 triumph against an NDCL team that got the better of the Lady Wolverines the past three seasons, or a 7-0 blowout against Padua, West Geauga is set on the 24-hour rule of hitting the reset button in order to practice hard the day after games.
After losing to Gilmour Academy in the Division II district semifinals in 2018 and in 2017, keeping at the daily grind during the regular season is pivotal come playoff time.
“Kori (Jesenovec) is making sure we know that,” Emily Allegretti said. “It’s obviously not over yet. We have to keep wanting it. We can’t just sit back fat and happy and be like, ‘OK, cool, we’re 5-0.’ No. We have goals we’re working toward, and we still have a lot more to go.”
Up next, West Geauga hosts Berkshire at 7 p.m. Thursday at Howell Field.
