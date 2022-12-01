There are a lot of differences for the Chagrin Falls Tigers’ hockey team this year.
According to Coach Craig Hoberman, one big difference is his team knows to never get complacent.
“I think this year they are playing within themselves and are a little bit more focused and not getting comfortable,” the second-year coach said. “No matter what the score is they have to continue to drive and I think they showed if they get behind they don’t give up and can still come out as the victors and if they are ahead, regardless of what the score is, then they can’t take that for granted and need to continue to push and drive for success.”
Chagrin Falls embodied that philosophy when they went 2-1 and placed third in the Normandy Bruce Anderson Memorial Tournament last week at the Michael A. Ries Ice Rink in Parma.
“I think similar to last year, we do not have a huge squad and some newer players so being able to compete and being competitive in our games is really important,” Hoberman said. “I think everyone really stepped up during this holiday weekend tournament.”
For the Tigers (2-2-0, 0-1-0), there is strength in numbers this year.
After having only 11 skaters on the roster last season, Chagrin Falls is seeing an uptick in the numbers in the hockey program by fielding a roster of 14 players this year.
In addition to seven returning seniors, the Tigers are getting a boost from the five freshman newcomers.
“The new players that we have added have really helped out and it really will help in the years to come,” Hoberman said. “Three of them are new to hockey and we are developing those skills now not just to be able to use them this year but also for the next three years they will be with the program so that will be huge for us.”
The Tigers captured their first victory of the season when they came from behind against Greater Cleveland High School Hockey League Blue Division rival host Normandy and won 2-1 in the opening round last Friday.
Chagrin Falls rallied for two unanswered goals in the final period to defeat the Invaders and advance to the semifinals.
“That was a really good game I think on both ends of the ice,” Hoberman said. “We grinded through the game and were pretty well-balanced and in the first period we grinded through and it was 0-0 in the second period until Normandy opened up and was able to pop one in there.”
After Normandy took a 1-0 lead in the second period, the Tigers tied the score in the third period when senior forward Caden Smith scored off an assist from freshman left defenseman Josh Barona with 7:38 left in regulation.
The Tigers avoided overtime when senior left wing Eliott Despres scored an unassisted goal at the 00:42 mark of the third period to seal the victory and give Chagrin Falls some bragging rights by ousting the host team in the first round.
“We were shooting and were putting it in the goalkeeper’s pads and chest and just missing open net opportunities and the guys stuck with it and did not give up,” Hoberman said. “Then we saw some success towards the end of that game and the results were really good.”
Chagrin Falls’ bid for a spot in the championship was halted when they were defeated by North Olmsted 6-3 in a semifinal last Saturday evening.
The Tigers skated with North Olmsted for the first two periods and were deadlocked at 1-1 heading into the third period but penalties ultimately doomed them.
The Tigers committed four penalties, were outscored 5-2 and surrendered one power play goal in the final period.
“We started coming back in the third period and were really in that game probably midway through the third period and then all of a sudden penalties started to bite us,” Hoberman said. “We took way too many penalties late in that game by just having guys off the ice because we were short-handed and towards the end of that period we had coincidental minors with four players involved, two from each side, it took two of our better players off the ice.”
Chagrin Falls responded by overwhelming GCHSHL Blue Division foe Lakewood 9-3 to finish in third place last Sunday.
The Tigers controlled the pace by taking a 4-1 lead in the middle of the second period but Lakewood rallied for two unanswered goals to trim the lead to 4-3 near the end of the period.
Chagrin Falls responded by scoring five unanswered goals to widen its lead to 9-3 and cruise to victory.
It marked the most complete offensive performance of the young season with Despres, senior center Henry Westendorf and senior forward Matt Revnew each recording a hat trick to rout the Rangers and the win was highlighted by Despres officially recording his 100th point of his career on his final goal.
According to Hoberman, one thing that has remained a constant for Chagrin Falls is having a well-balanced offense with most of its leading scorers from last year returning.
With the addition of some underclassmen, the Tigers have a deeper team and have the means to run a third line if needed to rest the upperclassmen.
“It is great to have contributions from the defense so we have gotten an assist from everybody, including our newer players, so that’s really helpful when you don’t have to rely on just one person to score your goals,” Hoberman said. “We know we are going to get contributions from multiple players and it does not matter who they are or what line that they are on.”
The Tigers will be the visiting team when they play against GCHSHL Blue East Division rival Orange at 8:50 p.m Saturday at The Pond in Auburn Township, and then will host GCHSHL Blue Division foe Elyria Catholic at 5:20 p.m. Sunday.
