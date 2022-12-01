Although the Kenston Bombers hockey team held a 3-0 lead against Twinsburg in the first period last Friday, Coach Tom Moores feared that could vanish in a blink of an eye.
The Tigers trimmed Kenston’s lead to 3-1 when senior center/forward Sean Shirokov lit the lamp off assists from junior center/forward Dominic Mistur and sophomore center/forward Bobby Lemieux at the 7:44 mark, but Moores did not see any of his players wilt.
The Bombers needed less than two minutes to score a response goal and overwhelmed Twinsburg 7-2 at Rocket Mortgage Field House at the Rocket Mortgage Classic to remain undefeated this season.
“I can read players after a goal and I can read their reactions and if I remember correctly we were picking the line back up again and were not hanging our heads skating around,” the third-year coach said. “They were just like back to work.
“We were fortunate to come out with the victory,” Moores said. “We always enjoy playing Twinsburg. It’s the third year we have done that with them at Rocket Mortgage Field House and it was fun. A lot of kids knew each other so it was a fun game.”
Since Moores became head coach, the Bombers (2-0-0, 1-0-0) and Twinsburg have scheduled an annual contest on the home ice of the Lake Erie Monsters.
Moores explained that because of connections he developed through the years of coaching in the Geauga Youth Organization, Kenston has been afforded an opportunity to play in the Rocket Mortgage Classic against a team of their choosing and it has always been the Tigers.
Kenston struck first when sophomore left wing Gavin Rowell scored a goal off assists from junior left wing Ava Reeck and junior defensemen Tyler Wright with 13:03 remaining in the opening period.
The Bombers then extended their lead to 2-0 on a goal by freshman center Reese Newpher off an assist from freshman forward J.C. Pustai at the 11:08 mark and then pushed their lead to 3-0 when Pustai scored off an assist from Newpher at the 8:36 mark.
Kenston needed to shuffle its starting line because the usual trio of Rowell, junior center Troy Krahe and sophomore right wing Luke Mack had been disrupted with Mack receiving a four-game suspension for his role in a brawl that occurred in the third period of the Bombers’ season-opening victory against Greater Cleveland High School Hockey League White East rival Solon on Nov. 20.
The good news is Mack will only miss one GCHSHL White East game during his suspension but Moores noted his absence would be felt.
“We are in a situation where Luke will be missing for the next three games with a suspension so that is going to give someone else an opportunity to get more ice time so it was encouraging to see on Friday us roll all of our lines but I have been more than impressed with the freshmen,” he said. “We have to had put them into situations with a regular shift and they have all responded and they did on Friday.”
The Tigers cut the lead to 3-1 on Shirokov’s goal but junior left defensemen Tommy Moores got the goal back when he scored off an assist from Rowell with 5:42 remaining to stretch the lead to 4-1.
Kenston then added another goal to extend its lead to 5-1 with freshman forward Trey Weiland scoring off an assist from senior right wing Lillie McCleery to take control.
The Bombers outshot Twinsburg by a 14-6 margin and have now outscored the opposition 9-1 in the opening periods of their first two contests.
“You either have to finish strong or you have to start strong and we are doing a little bit of both which is fantastic,” Moores said. “Having good starts is something we have not been able to do the last couple of years. I feel we have always been slow starters but now I feel our upper classmen are all realizing the importance of a good start and are ready to go come warm-up time and know what is expected of them.”
After seeing Rowell and Krahe combined for nine goals in the Bombers’ season-opening victory against Solon, Moores was pleased to see Kenston spread the wealth on offense against the Tigers.
The Bombers limited Twinsburg to only 14 shots and, despite the Tigers trimming the lead to 5-2 in the second period, Kenston added two more goals to build a cushion.
According to Moores, returning their leading scorers from last year on the front line has been a benefit so the biggest priority has been to establish the second line.
Kenston’s first line was backed up by several upper classmen last season but now it is relying on the underclassmen to provide relief in support of their leading scorers.
So far, the second line of Pustai, Newpher and sophomore forward Danny Offutt have met expectations.
“Their role is to go out and win and so far they have been able to do that and it is helping their contribution to the scoring and also defensively, I make them aware they need to take care of our end before they can take care of their end so that is the mentality we are having and it is a reflection on how many goals we have not allowed this year for the first two games and the kids are taking care of our own end and it is providing us with offensive opportunities,” Moores said.
Following a game against St. Edward on Wednesday at the Serpentini Winterhurst Ice Rink in Lakewood, Kenston will host Olmsted Falls on Saturday at The Pond in Auburn Township at 6:45 p.m. then will welcome GCHSHL White Division foe Avon Lake to its home ice at 5:15 p.m. Sunday.
