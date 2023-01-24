The Solon Comets girls’ basketball team is back where they belong.
After suffering a two-game losing streak at the beginning of the New Year, the Comets constructed a four-game winning streak including three consecutive victories against Greater Cleveland Conference opponents.
“It’s been a tough stretch but I am super proud of the kids to go 4-0 against the competition we have played,” Coach Trish Kruse said.
Solon continued its hot stretch when it defeated GCC rival Medina 64-57 to gain sole possession of first place in the conference last Saturday at Solon High School.
“I am proud of the kids after losing to Medina two weeks ago to beat them by seven points after losing to them by 24,” the 14th-year coach said. “I think that was huge for our kids.”
The last time the GCC rivals clashed, the Bees handily defeated Solon 74-50 on Jan. 7 dropping the Comets into a three-way tie for first place with Medina and Brunswick.
“We got outrebounded by 46-25 and we turned the ball over 26 times and you are not going to beat many teams when you do those two things,” Kruse said.
The Comets (14-3, 7-1) were in a tailspin when they encountered Medina in their first meeting because their guard depth was depleted by injuries to junior guard Nia Booker and senior guard Chyanne Hatcher.
Kruse admitted her team’s depth was being tested in the wake of Booker and Hatcher’s injuries.
“It has been a balance of trying to put people in situations they have not been in before and just kind of adjusting and adapting as a team,” she said.
Despite the pair of Solon guards still being out, the Comets have adjusted and are now in position to win their sixth GCC banner outright in the seven seasons they have been members of the conference.
If Solon wins its final two league games, it will have won the conference outright, putting an exclamation point on what appears to be its final season in the GCC before it moves into the Suburban Conference National League next year.
It was a slow start for both teams in the first period with each scoring only 10 points.
“I think there were just a little bit of nerves because we did lose to them last time and our kids eventually settled down and played our style of basketball,” Kruse said.
Kruse added her team paid special attention to sophomore guard Olivia Klanac, who paced Medina’s previous rout of the Comets in their first encounter by scoring 36 points.
“I thought our kids did a really good job of finding her and she was not able to get steals in transition like she was in the last game,” Kruse said.
Solon hit its stride in the second quarter and outscored the Bees 26-19 to take a seven-point lead into the half.
Senior guard Morgan Blackford and younger sister junior guard Mackenzie Blackford ignited Solon by combining for 23 points in the second quarter.
The 5-foot-8 Mackenzie hit three 3-point shots in scoring13 points while the 5-foot-8 Morgan bulldozed her way to the basket for 10 points.
“Mackenzie has been running the point for us right now and she is also shooting the ball really well from the outside and then Morgan is doing a really good job of attacking the basket so teams have to decide whether or not they want to take away Morgan or take away Mackenzie and it is really hard to take away two outstanding players,” Kruse said.
Since the injuries to Solon’s guards, Kruse said the Blackford sisters have each elevated their game to a different level, propelling the Comets to find their second wind.
The 5-foot-9 Klanac scored seven points for the Bees in the second period but Medina only knocked down three field goals as a team.
Solon only scored 14 points in the third period but leaned on its defense to stretch the lead to 14 points.
“We did a good job of turning them over, played good defense and shared the basketball on offense and it was good,” said Kruse. “We are tough to beat when we do those things.”
According to Kruse, junior guard Kaelyn Gaymon played man defense against Klanac and did a good job at taking her out of the game, holding her to just 2 points in the third quarter.
Medina trimmed the lead to 50-40 at the end of the third quarter and kept up the comeback in the fourth period by bringing some defensive pressure.
The Bees’ pressure forced Solon to commit eight turnovers in the fourth period and cut the score to a two-possession game with 1:30 left in regulation.
In addition to their ball security woes, the Comets also shot only 10-for-17 from the foul line.
“I do not think that is very good in the fourth quarter and we have to be better than that and the kids know that so we will work on that,” Kruse said.
Solon’s defense continued bothering the Bees and they did not hit many shots in the closing minutes and preserved their lead to take back first place in the conference.
Mackenzie closed out the victory by scoring 9 points in the final period, including going five-of-six from the free-throw line.
The Solon junior guard finished the game by shooting 10-of-11 from the foul line and hitting six 3-pointers to record a team-leading 32 points.
“Mackenzie’s game has developed tremendously since last year but she is such a workhorse and is in the gym constantly and she is a competitor so I love her motor,” Kruse said.
The Comets’ winning streak was snapped and they fell to 14-4 when they were defeated by Copley 64-62 in a road contest last Monday evening.
Solon will defend its grip on first place when they host GCC rival Mentor at 2 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.