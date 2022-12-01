The Orange Lions boys’ basketball team may have been in striking distance at the beginning of fourth quarter against Eastlake North last Wednesday but that was the only positive Coach Michael Cruz took away from the third period.
The Lions outscored Eastlake North 26-25 to trim the lead to 58-50 but Cruz did not like trading baskets with the Rangers.
Orange trailed by just eight points with four minutes remaining but could not overcome its defensive deficiencies and lost 82-58 to the Rangers in its season-opener at Orange High School in Pepper Pike.
“From a standpoint of having a chance to win the game on the scoreboard I felt good about it only being down eight points,” the third-year coach said. “What I did not feel good about was the fact we scored 26 points in the quarter but gave up 25 points. Stylistically, I was not happy with the way the game was going.
“I cannot really point to a single moment per say but it was a culmination of the entire game,”Cruz said . “We just were not disciplined offensively and were not strong with the basketball and defensively our effort was not nearly good enough. We did not get bodies on bodies to get rebounds.”
After posting an 11-13 record last year, marking only the third time the Lions (0-1, 0-0) recorded 10 or more victories in the past seven seasons, they return to the court with not as much depth as last year.
Cruz admitted there is not as much experience to go around with five of Orange’s top seven rotational players having limited or no varsity experience last season.
“I think last year’s team was a deeper team and a much more experienced team but I think this year’s team certainly does not have the depth of last year’s team. But I do think one through six we have more pure natural talent than we did last year and more athleticism than we did last year,” he said.
Orange’s inexperience is already showing by starting two sophomores – guard Major Calhoun and forward Jean Marie – and both players were on the freshman team last year.
The Lions’ season rests on the shoulders of returning leading scorer junior forward Dominic Anekwe, senior guard Devin Belle who recently transferred back to Orange after spending his junior year with Lutheran East and junior guard Ernest Pryor.
“I do think we have the ability to have a really good season but again that will really be reliant on our upperclassmen who were not asked to lead last year because we had such great senior leadership,” Cruz said. “They have to become the leaders of this team for us to have the type of season that we want.”
The Lions got off to a strong start in the first six minutes of the opening period to build a 14-6 lead by playing disciplined defense.
Cruz explained Orange knew the Rangers would try to run their offense through junior forward Sean Register Jr., and his team worked hard to limit his touches in the paint.
Standing at 6-foot-6, the Eastlake North junior had a distinct size advantage against all of Orange’s players and Cruz knew it would be challenging to prevent him from scoring.
“I thought we did a good job in the first six minutes of making him work to catch the ball,” Cruz said. “If you let Sean just catch the ball in the paint then it does not really matter what you do at that point unless you have a bunch of 6-foot-9 or 6-foor-10 guys, which we don’t, so in the first six minutes we did a good job of making them work for points.”
Eastlake North staged a 12-0 run to end the first quarter and take a 18-14 lead and carried that momentum into the second period by limiting the Lions to only two made field goals.
Cruz said Orange relied too heavily on trying to hit perimeter shots against the Rangers’ zone defense and only ran its zone offensive successfully five times in the contest.
That allowed Eastlake North to take a 33-24 lead into the break but the Lions finally started knocking down shots in the third period.
Anekwe scored nine points in the third period to ignite Orange’s offense and Pryor pitched in by draining three triples.
“I thought Dom actually played a really good game for us overall,” Cruz said. “He played hard which is something we have been on him about and was consistent with his effort and I thought for 32 minutes he played hard.”
Orange could not sustain its scoring by settling for jump shots and committed multiple turnovers in the fourth quarter and scoring only three field goals and surrendered 26 second-chance points to the Rangers in the game.
In addition to its offensive struggles, the Lions had no answers for Register, Jr, who tallied 16 points in the final period to pace Eastlake North with a team-leading 41 points.
“We turned the ball over entirely too much which certainly makes it difficult to be a good defensive team because the hardest defense there is in basketball is off of a live-ball turnover and we gave them far too many of those opportunities,” Cruz said. “I was happy we were making shots but I always knew in order to win that game we were also going to have to be able to execute and get to the line and hit wide open jumpers in the short court and the middle of the floor but we just did not do it nearly enough.”
Following a home game against Lake Ridge Academy on Wednesday, the Lions will welcome defending Division IV state champion and Chagrin Valley Conference rival Richmond Heights to Pepper Pike at 7 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.