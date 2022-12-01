Somehow the stars were aligning for the Kenston Bombers boys’ basketball team.
Not only did Holy Name senior center Dorian Pettway have to exit in the first quarter early last Saturday because of foul trouble, but Kenston was also in the bonus by forcing the Green Wave to commit seven fouls.
Despite their good fortune, the Bombers only scored seven points.
Kenston could not keep pace with the Green Wave and was soundly defeated 73-46 in the Great Lakes Showcase at Cleveland Heights High School in the season opener.
“It’s part of basketball,” Coach Derrick DeJarnette said. “If everything worked smoothly then it would have been a different game. It is a new group and we have to find our way.
“I feel like we beat ourselves a little bit,” the fifth-year coach said. “Just by experience and pounding the ball too much. We had them in foul trouble in the first quarter and we went away from that.”
After capturing a share of the Western Reserve Conference title last season for the first time in school history, the Bombers (0-1, 0-1) have an uphill battle to stay at the top of the standings.
Kenston not only graduated its entire starting five from last season but lost two other seniors, leaving the team with only two upperclassmen for the 2022-23 campaign.
Senior forward Max Marra and junior guard L.A. Mighton are the only returnees on the Bombers squad with any varsity experience on a roster with only two seniors, one junior and two underclassmen in the starting five.
“We have a lot of players who have not seen a lot minutes at the varsity level,” Marra said. “But we are getting there and we are working. We have a lot of great talent and individual skills but I just don’t think we have learned to work together yet.”
It marks one of the youngest teams that DeJarnette has coached in his five years as the head of the Kenston boys’ basketball program.
“We just have to learn the varsity game,” he said. “We have to get their minds instilled about winning, playing and all of that stuff.”
Last season’s Kenston’s starters were the perfect mix of size, shooting and experience but all three of those things were lacking in the new Bombers on Saturday.
Despite catching a break with Holy Name’s big man Pettway heading to the bench with two quick fouls, the Bombers could not take advantage.
Kenston struggled to go into its offensive sets and spent too much time trying to dribble around the Green Wave’s defense rather than looking for the open man.
DeJarnette admitted there was too much dribbling going on.
“We did not take advantage,” he noted. “We let Holy Name’s defense dictate us doing uncomfortable things. They put pressure on us which was smart and we could not handle it.”
Even when the ball did move, the Bombers tried looking for a shot that was not there instead of catching and shooting.
Kenston’s outside shooting was nowhere to be seen, and they only attempted a pair of 3-pointers in the first period.
Despite the Bombers taking a 6-2 lead, Holy Name trimmed the lead to just one point by going on a 4-1 run to end the opening period.
The Bombers still had an advantage in fouls with Holy Name already in the penalty situation entering the second quarter after committing seven fouls, but Kenston only earned six trips to the line in the second period.
Kenston’s shooting woes extended to the free-throw line with it converting only 3 of 6 shots.
“We were a little undersized but we have to penetrate more because then it opens everything else up,” the 6-foot-1 Marra said.
Senior guard Josh Piniero ignited Holy Name’s offense by hitting three 3-pointers as the Green Wave held a 29-16 lead at the half.
The Bombers came to a standstill as they only converted two field goals in the second period, with the balance of their points coming from the foul line
Pettway then got involved on the offensive end in the second half and scored five consecutive points to stretch the Green Wave’s lead to 34-16.
“I caught a quick foul on the first play in the second half,” Marra said. “We were undersized so it was really difficult to stop him.”
Kenston got hot from beyond the arc with sophomore guard Braelyn Akins knocking down a pair of 3-pointers, but it was not enough to slow down Holy Name’s offense.
The Green Wave continued pushing the tempo and went on a 14-9 run to take a 48-28 lead in the third period.
“I continued to be in foul trouble,” Marra said. “We could not stop their growing lead and they got hot and we just had trouble stopping them.”
The Green Wave continued piercing the heart of Kenston’s defense by scoring 18 points inside, led by forward Drew Styers who tallied 10 points in the third quarter to extend Holy Name’s lead to 53-30.
Aside from Akin’s points, junior guard Brychon Streeter was the only other Kenston player to make a field goal, so Kenston only made six field goals combined in the second and third quarters.
According to DeJarnette, Holy Name’s pace of play completely overwhelmed the Bombers in the second half.
“That was an experienced team,” he said. “That team has been together for a few years so they took advantage of that.”
The Bombers were outrebounded by a 32-21 margin and committed 15 turnovers.
Following its home opener against crosstown rival Chagrin Falls on Tuesday, Kenston will return to the court when it hosts neighborhood rival Twinsburg at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Bainbridge Township.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.