Chardon Hilltoppers girls’ basketball Coach Erik Hoenigman could tell his team was nearing their limit entering the fourth quarter against Berkshire last Wednesday.
It had the makings of a repeat of Chardon’s season-opening loss against Mentor on Nov. 22.
“We learned against Mentor that we are not in shape like we should be,” admitted the second-year coach. “We like playing the smaller schools like Berkshire because they bring it and want to beat us so bad. We had fatigue problems.”
The Hilltoppers clung to a 43-42 lead in the closing seconds when sophomore forward Abigail Zeiger earned a trip to the free throw line to ice the game.
The 5-foot-6 forward hit one free throw, extending the lead to two points giving Berkshire a chance to tie it with 00:08 remaining.
The Badgers brought the ball up to half court before calling a timeout to advance it closer to the basket but could not get a shot off, and Chardon escaped with a 44-42 victory for their first win of the season at Berkshire High School.
“I thought we handled the pressure well and made just one more play than they did to win the game and that is all you can ask,” Hoenigman said . “You have to weather the storm and we did and I give credit to Berkshire, they did not give up. They could have folded but they just kept bringing it.”
The Hilltoppers (1-1, 0-0) held a 36-29 lead entering the final period but were starting to run out of steam.
After outscoring the Badgers by a 37-21 margin in the second and third quarters, Chardon could not connect and only made two field goals in the fourth period and only shot four-of-14 from the foul line.
“That was a killer,” Hoenigman said. “Berkshire was making their free throws and we were four-for-14 in the fourth quarter but it was not a varsity standard to not close out the game and not be able to knock down foul shots.”
Despite the Badgers’ furious comeback, they never had the lead and the Hilltoppers made just enough shots to win the game.
According to Hoenigman, it was a huge stepping stone for his team.
Chardon competed in 18 games last season that were decided in the final two minutes but did not succeed in most of those games.
This season, the Hilltoppers are now 1-for-1 in white knucklers.
“It was wonderful because we talked about it on the last possession and said listen, this is the time where we have to find a way,” Hoenigman said “We are going to tell you what to do but understand that what coaches draw up is not exactly going to happen so they have to rely on each other and communicate on defense and offense to get it done and I think we did just enough and grew up just a little bit.”
The Hilltoppers’ dream for a dominant season has already been derailed with several of their key players already injured.
Senior guard Kayla Oriani has been lost for the season after tearing her ACL during the soccer season and senior guard Emily Noerr, the team’s leading scorer from last year with 18.4 points per game, is dealing with a nerve issue in her elbow.
That has forced Chardon to give more minutes to the underclassmen a lot earlier than planned, including sophomore guard Payton Platz who is now the team’s starting point guard.
“A couple of our freshmen had between 19-20 minutes against Berkshire and our sophomores had 14-18 minutes so that is big for the future,” Hoenigman said. “It is hard for freshman and sophomores to go against juniors and seniors but they are growing up and I am happy with where we are.”
The first period saw both teams struggle on offense, combining for only five field goals as the game was tied at 8-8 at the end of the period.
Hoenigman acknowledged his team was still feeling the-after effects of their season-opening defeat against Mentor.
The Hilltoppers got a spark on defense from their underclassmen in the second period, which prompted a 12-0 run with the 5-foot-10 Noerr finding her second wind by scoring 10 points in the quarter.
“Emily is a competitor,” Hoenigman said. “You can never get her off the floor and she found a way to get herself going as she should. She is one of the best players in the area if not the region. The girls fed off of her and said if Emily can go out there and play injured then we can too.”
Chardon took a 25-17 lead into halftime by slowing down Berkshire’s transition game.
Hoenigman said his team stopped worrying about missing shots and other things they could not control and focused on playing good defense and trying to get to the foul line.
“Getting to the foul line is huge if you are not hitting shots,” he said. “Get to the foul line and do something different than just shooting a three.”
Chardon stalled in the final quarter but continued earning opportunities with free throws but could not capitalize.
According to Hoenigman, the Hilltoppers did not prioritize putting the ball in their best free throw shooters’ hands and had their fifth and sixth-best foul shooters going to the foul line.
Chardon tried using a full-court press to fend off the Badgers but they beat it by making the extra pass into the post and trimmed the lead to just one point but the Hilltoppers still persevered to win the game.
Following a road contest against Struthers at 7 p.m Thursday in Youngstown, the Hilltoppers will stay on the road and take on Western Reserve Conference foe Madison at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
