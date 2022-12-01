Stagnation was one word to describe the Solon Comets girls’ basketball team’s offense.
The Comets rallied the fourth period when senior guard Morgan Blackford was fouled on a drive to the basket and swished both free throws to tie the game at 55-55 to force overtime.
Solon’s comeback was not enough and could not muster enough defense in overtime and lost 71-70 against the Bulldogs at the Canton Memorial Field House last Saturday.
According to Coach Trish Kruse, there was not a lot of offensive movement in the second and third periods against Canton McKinley.
“It was disappointing but Canton McKinley was the better team and played harder and we have to attack the basket and cannot settle for threes all of the time,” the 14th-year coach said. “We have to get a post presence and we did not have much of a post presence in this game.
“It showed we could fight back but it was a shame we did not win,” Kruse said. “Canton McKinley played harder and they deserved to win and we have to play as a team for 32 minutes.”
Everything seemed to be clicking for the Comets (1-1, 0-0) when they took a 14-3 lead in the first period, paced by six points from senior guard Chyanne Hatcher.
The only source of offense for Canton McKinley came at the foul line when they earned six trips in the quarter.
Solon suddenly unraveled and began turning over the ball, as the Bulldogs scored three unanswered points, trimming the lead to seven points and that trend carried over into the second period.
Despite junior guard Sophia Lance knocking down a pair of 3-pointers, the Bulldogs continued beating Solon down the court and consistently caught the Comets’ defense out of position.
“We just were not in the right position and we were a little lazy and out of position and that caused us to foul,” Kruse said. “We were chasing people when we were not supposed to be chasing people and we were jumping to the ball. It was simple fundamental things.”
Canton McKinley outscored the Comets 16-12 in the second quarter, cutting the lead to three points at the half.
Solon’s offense continued to stall in the third period and only scored four field goals, while the Bulldogs connected on eight field goals to overtake the Comets and build a 41-37 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
Despite having some size in the post with junior center Kaylee Levenhagen and sophomore forward Erica Olszewski, the Comets did not take advantage and the Bulldogs used their speed and athleticism to disrupt Solon’s offense.
After hitting four 3-pointers in the first half, the Comets went cold from long-distance and did not convert a single 3-point attempt in the third quarter.
“We got some good looks but we just did not knock down the open threes,” Krusesaid. “We like to shoot threes but we did not knock them down and only shot 30-something percent from three-point line and again we had some really silly turnovers and Canton McKinley capitalized.”
Canton McKinley stretched the lead to seven points in the fourth quarter before the Comets’ offense finally woke up.
“They were the more aggressive team and they attacked the basket,” Kruse said. “We did not attack the basket and they got to the free throw line 26 times and we got there only 13 times.”
The sharpshooting 5-foot-5 Lance turned the tables on the Bulldogs by running out in transition and her teammates found her for three 3-pointers to spark a comeback.
“Sophia did a really good job of busting down the floor and people passed her the ball to shoot the open transition three so she did a really good job in the fourth quarter for us,” Kruse said.
Junior guard Mackenzie Blackford also scored a 3-pointer and Morgan tied the game at 55-55 with a drive in the closing seconds to send the game into overtime.
“They fight and they do not give up,” Kruse said. “They are a resilient group and do not give in. We had our opportunities in overtime just could not get over the hump.”
The Bulldogs recaptured the lead on senior forward Sidnee Bowden’s 3-pointer for the first points of the overtime period and Solon never caught up.
Mackenzie and Olszewski each fouled out, leaving the Comets short-handed but Morgan kept Solon in the game by scoring 13 of her team’s 15 points in overtime.
“Again Morgan did a really good job of attacking the basket,” Kruse said. “We just could not get defensive stops. We gave up 16 points in overtime and that is way too many points in overtime.”
For the first time in Kruse’s 13-year tenure at Solon, her team did not graduate a single player from the previous season so the Comets return with the exact same structure.
“They work hard, they are connected and are a family and are just good kids,” Kruse said. “They just want to win and they support one another.”
Solon’s depth is in the guard position with leading scorers Morgan and Hatcher returning, along with Mackenzie, Lance and junior guard Nia Booker.
“They are a really talented group and now if we can get them all contributing in the same game then that will be big for us,” Kruse said.
Morgan kept driving to the basket but the Comets failed to get a defensive stop against the Bulldogs and trailed 71-67 in the closing seconds.
Despite Morgan’s 3-pointer to trim the lead to just one point, Solon’s comeback fell short.
Following their home opener against Magnificat on Wednesday, the Comets will begin conference play when they go on the road to play Greater Cleveland Conference
