Last season, Chardon Hilltoppers’ Will Vucetic spent the week leading up to the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division II wrestling state meet in limbo.
He finished as the state alternate at the Division II district meet so his fate was undetermined until the last second.
This year, Vucetic left nothing to chance, capturing second place in the Northeast Division I North Canton Hoover district meet in the 165-pound bracket in Canton, earning his first state qualification last Saturday.
“He has been wrestling really well,” said Coach Nick Salatino. “He has been very focused the last few weeks especially and we have had a pretty good game plan for attacking the kids he had to go through at the sectional and district meet. Will has been pretty focused since last summer. It was just not to make it down there, his goal has been bigger than that so he has been pretty locked in. He has had a really good two weeks.”
Vucetic will begin his quest to become an All-State wrestler, starting with a bout against Springboro sophomore Jack Hoffman in the first round on Friday at The Ohio State University’s Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus.
According to the 16th-year coach, Vucetic has unfinished business there.
Despite being a state alternate last year, Vucetic still competed at the state meet because one of the four state qualifiers from his district had to withdraw and he went 1-2, finishing one victory shy of making the podium.
“The match that he lost he thought he could have won and we thought he could have won, too, so he was a little disappointed walking out of there last year,” Salatino said.
Vucetic’s quest to return to Columbus would take him through the Division I bracket this season because the Hilltoppers moved up a division after a five-year stint in Division II.
Salatino said that Vucetic’s competition in his new division was of a different caliber.
“What we have noticed from last year to this year is that Division I kids are just physically stronger from top to bottom,” he added. “They are just physically bigger kids and that is the biggest thing that I have noticed. You have to be physically strong when you wrestle and these other Division I schools build their bodies up and have a suit of armor on when they go out and wrestle.”
Last Friday, the 165-pounder dispatched Wooster senior Tevin Turner quickly, pinning him with 1:11 remaining in the first period.
“I think Will’s whole goal was to get on the mat and off the mat as quick as he could because that quarterfinal match was going to set the stage for an easier way to get to the state tournament,” Salatino said. “You get to the semifinals then you have set yourself up pretty well so his focus was I am going to get on this kid and take him down and pin him and save his energy for that quarterfinal match.”
Vucetic overpowered Tyler Lintner from Austintown-Fitch in the quarterfinal, winning 6-2.
Salatino said the Falcons’ senior presented a different style of wrestling than Vucetic was used to.
“Linter was a lefty and had a great high crouch and we knew that he would wrestle really well and he did not give us anything that Will is really strong at,” he said. “We shot singles instead of attacking the head which is what Will is usually good at. He was in on his leg twice and took him down twice and rode him really well.”
On Saturday, Vucetic returned to the mat and snagged his first Division I state berth, defeating Nordonia senior Caleb Ridgley 9-2 to advance to the championship.
Salatino said the Knights’ senior caught Vucetic with a barrel roll in the first period to go ahead 2-0 but Vucetic stayed on his feet and pulled an escape then took Ridgley down, taking a 3-2 lead into the second period.
Vucetic worked from the bottom in the second period, eventually scoring a reverse then recorded another takedown, pushing his lead to 5-2.
The Chardon 165-pounder took Ridgley down again in the third period and rode him, securing his first automatic Division I state bid.
“We were all happy but we were not jumping up and down because we knew that it was nice that he was an automatic qualifier but I think Will was still focused on winning that final match,” Salatino said.
Vucetic fell short of capturing the district title, losing 5-1 against GlenOak senior Brandon Batson in the championship bout.
“Batson is a big strong kid and probably the strongest kid that Will has seen all year,” Salatino said. “It was 0-0 in the first and we went down in the second and Will got tilted on a count and that put Batson up 3-0 and then Will got an escape so it was 3-1 going into the third. Throughout the course of that match Will was close to two takedowns honestly, one on the edge of the mat and there was another one in there somewhere but he also fended off and scrambled out of a couple of Batson’s takedowns.”
After winning his first match by a pin, Vucetic wrestled six minutes in each of his final four matches and showed so signs of exhaustion.
“Will is really good at managing a match,” said Salatino. “The last couple of weeks he has not gotten flustered and just stayed with the game plan so I think that is one thing. Will is a very smart kid too. When we talk about match-planning he keeps that in the back of his mind and sticks to that pretty well.”
Vucetic’s state berth marked the sixth consecutive season a Chardon wrestler qualified for the state meet.
“We have had a pretty good run of state qualifiers over the last six years,” Salatino said. “I just cannot compare it to anything that those other guys did, which was awesome, but Will was awesome and has been really focused. I think that is the biggest bit of growth that he has had with his mental maturity. He just approaches his matches really well so I am really proud of that aspect to what he has been doing this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.