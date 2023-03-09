When the Gilmour Lancers boys’ basketball team trailed 41-48 against Girard in the final minutes of the fourth quarter last Thursday night, it did not look good.

But the Lancers went on a 9-2 spree, forcing overtime and eventually overcame Girard 61-55 in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division II Northeast 2 Region 5 district semifinal at Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin’s McGarry Gymnasium in Chardon.

