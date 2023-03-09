When the Gilmour Lancers boys’ basketball team trailed 41-48 against Girard in the final minutes of the fourth quarter last Thursday night, it did not look good.
But the Lancers went on a 9-2 spree, forcing overtime and eventually overcame Girard 61-55 in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division II Northeast 2 Region 5 district semifinal at Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin’s McGarry Gymnasium in Chardon.
It marked the third consecutive season Gilmour (15-10) earned a berth in the district final, setting up a match-up against Youngstown Ursuline on Saturday afternoon.
“It is so hard to get to a district final for various reasons,” said Coach Dan DeCrane. “It’s a good sign that our program is in a healthy spot because we keep growing and we keep coming back. That was a great Girard team. I have to give them credit on so many levels. I thought they outplayed us for a majority of that game and our guys stepped up and made enough plays late to take us home.”
Although the Lancers finished the regular season with an underwhelming record, their strength of schedule served as a crash course for the underclassmen.
“We have played in a lot of these environments,” said the fifth-year coach. “We do not feel very rattled. We have played St. Ignatius, Akron Archbishop Hoban, Walsh Jesuit, Cleveland Heights, Maple Heights and Lutheran West. I thought we were ready for these kinds of events.”
Having previously competed in a farther west district in last year’s playoffs, Gilmour stayed closer to home this postseason.
“It’s comfortable because we have played here this year,” said senior guard Dorjan Flowers. “Everybody has seen this floor and are used to the balls. The balls are a little harder and the rims are stiff but we are used to it.”
Having five new players in the rotation this season, Flowers added that it was an added bonus for the first years.
After shooting four for 13 in the third quarter, Gilmour fell behind 42-32 at the beginning of the fourth period but trimmed the lead to 7 points in the final minutes.
The Indians led most of the game, extending multiple possessions by pounding the offensive glass.
“It helped Girard because they were very physical,” said the 6-foot Flowers. “They beat us and we have to be more physical. We were very weak and we have to be aware of that.”
For the seniors Flowers, wing Brandon Rose and guard Adisa Molton III, it was business as usual.
“We talked to everybody,” Flowers said “We talk to the younger guys a little bit more because we have been in that moment so we knew it was go time. We looked at the time and saw we had four minutes and said let’s go.”
Gilmour did not allow the Indians to make a field goal in the closing minutes, allowing only 2 points on a pair of free throws.
The 6-foot-3 Rose tied the game at 50-50 when he made a mid-range jump shot off an assist from Flowers with 41.7 seconds remaining in regulation.
The Lancers made a stop to get the ball back but could not hit the winning shot, sending the game into overtime.
Gilmour scored the first basket in overtime, going ahead 52-50 when Rose scored on a lay-up off an assist for Flowers.
It was the first lead Gilmour had since being up 8-6 in the first period.
The teams traded baskets but the Indians went ahead 55-54 when senior guard Mike Palmer made two free throws after sophomore forward David Pfundstein committed a reaching foul.
Gilmour reassumed the lead when sophomore forward Zachary Titas hit a 3-point shot from the right corner off an assist from Flowers, putting the Lancers ahead 57-55.
“I knew Dorjan was going to drive it and there would be a chance for a kickout 3-pointer there,” said the 6-foot-2 sophomore. “I had already hit one in the corner before so I just took it and it went in. The playoffs are about surviving and advancing and to be able to put my teammates on top and put them ahead like that feels good.”
The Lancers held Girard scoreless for the rest of overtime, closing things out by shooting 4 of 6 from the foul line.
Ultimately Gilmour’s man defense prevailed, forcing the Indians to commit 13 turnovers.
“I thought we were pretty decent in man coverage but just gave Girard some easier stuff,” acknowledged DeCrane. “It was a bit of a challenge for us to jump to the ball but we did that in the fourth quarter and it has slowly become our identity. If I had to guess one thing that would not have been our identity coming into the season, it would have been man defense because we played a lot of zone and we still do that but the man defense was good especially when we needed it late.”
DeCrane said he felt his team gained an appreciation for the little things.
“I did not know if we were going to pull it out,” he said. “Our guys just made enough plays and got enough stops and we rotated better in our traps. It was a great life lesson for us because we did not value the small things quite enough in the first half. I think three of Brandon’s five fouls were mental fouls so we just have to grow from that.”
The Lancers recorded a 1-for-13 shooting clip from long distance in the first three periods, but connected on 4-of-7 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and overtime.
The underclassmen propelled Gilmour’s victory, with the 6-foot-4 Pfundstein, sophomore guard Brady Olsen and Titas combining for nine of 11 points in overtime.
“Just to be in that spot is such a cool thing to be a part of,” said Titas. “It helps show how we can keep things going into next year.”
