It looks like the Kenston Bombers’ wrestling team will enjoy its new division.
Bombers’ senior Ben DiMarco clinched his first state berth, taking third place in the 190-pound weight class at the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division II Northeast Garfield Heights district meet and junior Sean Doyle claimed third place at 285 pounds last Saturday.
“It’s amazing,” said Coach Ricky Deubel. “They worked hard all year trying to get their goal and to make it on the podium and last weekend they wrestled the best I have ever seen each of them wrestle.”
DiMarco will battle against senior Kaiden Haines from Minerva in the first round of the 190-pound bracket while Doyle will take on New Lexington senior Zane Plethcer in his 285-pound opening bout at The Ohio State University’s Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus on Friday.
It is the first time since the 2021 postseason the Bombers have had a state qualifier when Maison Benz advanced in the 252-pound weight class, but is also the first time since Deubel became head coach that the program advanced multiple wrestlers to Columbus.
Seeing the pair of Kenston teammates each earn their state berth made Deubel, a 2004 Bombers’ graduate, reminisce about each of his four state-qualifying seasons, having earned a spot alongside at least one teammate in every season.
“It’s more special when you have a teammate with you because you are traveling with another teammate instead of being alone and they are there to help you push through it and motivate you,” the sixth-year coach said. “You wrestle better when you have teammates with you.”
Last Friday, DiMarco got off to a fast start, pinning Jefferson Area senior Reed Edgar with 39 seconds remaining in the first period.
The 190-pounder then overpowered senior Anthny Fortier from Warren Howland 8-2 in the quarterfinal.
On Saturday, DiMarco was ousted from the championship bracket when he lost to Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy senior and eventual district champion Kyle Snider by a 17-5 major decision in the semifinal.
“Snider is a very good and technically sound wrestler and is one of the top 190-pounders in the State of Ohio,” Deubel said. “Ben knew the match was going to be tough and that kid just had a better day and a better match.”
DiMarco rebounded, beating senior Anthony Dougherty from Tallmadge 7-3 in the consolation semifinal, guaranteeing his state berth.
According to Deubel, that was the best match he had seen DiMarco wrestle in during his four seasons as a varsity starter.
“Ben put everything together and he had great shot defense,” he added. “He was not giving up takedowns, he was in position the whole time and pushed the pace. We had a game plan the whole time and he kept attacking.”
The Kenston senior capped off his weekend, defeating Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin’s Bryce Wheatley 7-3 to claim third place.
“Ben finally accomplished one of his goals and now is on the way to one of his other goals, being on the way to the state tournament,” Deubel said.
Joining DiMarco on the trip will be Doyle, who needed to compete in six matches to wrap up a state berth.
On Friday, the Kenston junior’s day got off to a bad start when he was pinned by senior Mason Pawlowski from Jefferson Area with 37 seconds remaining in the first period.
“He just got in his mind after the match that he was about to win five straight matches.There is no way he was not going,” Deubel said. “He was already clear in his mind that he was going after it.”
Doyle advanced to the second day of competition, defeating Canton Soth senior Matt Guizar in the first round of the consolation bracket.
On Saturday, the 285-pounder survived an intense duel against Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy senior Tony Collins, winning 3-2 in an ultimate tiebreaker to advance.
“It came down to sudden death victory and Sean rode him out to win,” said Deubel. “It was hard. He came close to taking that kid down. He just wanted it more in that match. It was tough especially when the match had already gone nine straight minutes and by that time it was whoever wants it more and whoever was in a little better shape.”
Doyle won another nail-biter, edging junior Vince Luce from Canfield 3-1 in the consolation quarterfinal.
According to Deubel, Doyle won at the last second by scoring a takedown with three seconds remaining in third period.
“Sean just stuck with it and controlled the match and eventually the kid got frustrated and took half a shot,” he said. “Sean capitalized on it and took advantage of it.”
Doyle continued battling to the wire in the consolation semifinal, defeating Warren Howland senior Jakob Baxter 3-1 in sudden victory overtime, clinching his first state berth.
“Before they had to go up-and-down our game plan was not to go up-and-down with him and Sean just wanted the take down in that period,” Deubel said. “He was just able to push it and forced it to get the takedown.”
Doyle earned some payback in the consolation final, beating Pawlowski 4-3 for his fifth consecutive victory to capture third place.
In three of Doyle’s five consolation matches, he snatched victory at the last second.
“That’s something you cannot teach which is mental toughness,” Deubel said. “You can train mental toughness but cannot teach them how to have it but Sean has it so he already has an edge because he is a competitor and is so competitive with his brothers that he does not want to lose. He has the mental toughness to push through when things go hard.”
Deubel said that while Doyle waited in the wings helping his older brother Cale vie for a state berth in the last few years, he was inadvertently preparing himself to become an eventual state qualifier.
“This year he has been in more overtime matches than I have been in my whole life and has been in more overtime matches than I have coached in my whole life,” Deubel said.
