The Solon Comets girls’ basketball team was in control, holding a 53-46 lead late in the fourth quarter last Saturday evening.
However, Midview’s defensive pressure was too much to handle as the Comets lost 62-59, ending their season as regional runners-up in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division I Region 1 championship at Medina High School.
“It definitely got away from us,” said Coach Trish Kruse. “We just lost focus on the defensive end of the floor and some of our people gave up some easy putbacks. We did not rebound, we turned the ball over and made some costly decisions down the stretch.”
After finally ending a three-year regional appearance drought, the Comets (23-5, 9-1) qualified for the Elite Eight when they defeated Canton McKinley 61-40 in the regional semifinal on Feb. 28.
It was the first time Solon advanced to the Elite Eight since the 2018 postseason, when it finished as the Division I state runners-up.
In the Comets’ return to the regional final, they posted an undefeated home record, captured their sixth outright Greater Cleveland Conference banner in seven seasons and inducted two more players into the 1,000-point club.
Senior guard Chyanne Hatcher became a member in Solon’s home finale against Lakeside in the sectional final and junior guard Mackenzie Blackford joined her teammate, surpassing that mark in the regional semifinal victory against the Bulldogs.
Along with senior guard Morgan Blackford, who became a 1,000 point-scorer last season, Solon had three players join an exclusive club, becoming the first team in the State of Ohio to do so in 44 years.
“It shows how special these kids were as a group,” said the 14th-year coach. “It is a shame they did not get to the Final Four.”
Solon was on the verge of earning a berth in Dayton, leading 59-58 in the closing seconds and had a chance to push its lead to three points when Morgan was sent to the foul line for a one-and-one opportunity.
The 5-foot-8 senior guard missed the first free throw and Middies’ junior guard Olivia DiFranco hauled in the rebound and ran the floor in transition, scoring the lay-up while being fouled in the process, giving Midview a 60-59 lead with 8.4 seconds remaining.
The 5-foot-10 senior guard missed her free throw. Morgan came away with the rebound but was tied up with an opposing player for control of the ball and the referees ruled it a jump ball.
The arrow pointed in the Middies’ direction, forcing Solon to foul. DiFranco made her next two foul shots to clinch the victory.
Solon was outscored 22-13 and committed three turnovers in the final period.
“I do not know if it was the crowd that got in the way,” said Kruse. “But we just made some careless decisions.”
The teams traded buckets at the beginning of the first period but Solon pulled ahead 11-7, paced by seven points by Mackenzie.
Solon found a way around Middies’ senior center Mary Meng at the beginning of the game but she adjusted, blocking three shots and collecting five rebounds in the first period.
Midview went on an 11-2 run between the end of the first quarter and beginning of the second period, sparked by five points by DiFranco.
After some early success in the paint in the first quarter, the Comets shied away from attacking the 6-foot-5 Meng, falling behind 24-29 near the end of the second period.
“We had to do a better job of recognizing when to kick it out but we didn’t,” acknowledged Kruse.
After missing her first three shots in the second quarter, Mackenzie tallied seven consecutive points, cutting Midview’s lead to 31-29 at the half.
While Mackenzie led Solon with 16 points in the first half, Morgan only scored four points and did not attempt a shot in the second period.
The older Blackford sister woke up in the third period, igniting the Comets with seven points.
Solon shot just two-of-11 from long distance in the first half, but connected on three-of-six 3-point shots in the third quarter.
After struggling to drive to the hole in the first half, the Blackford sisters hit their stride, combining for 13 points in the third period, keying a 10-0 run to push the Comets ahead 46-40 at the end of the quarter.
“I thought we did a good job of turning Midview over,” said Kruse. “We obviously scored and did a good job of rebounding during that stretch.”
In addition to the Blackford sisters sparking Solon, sophomore forward Erica Olszewski provided some clutch baskets, scoring four points in the third quarter.
“Erica did a great job of getting Meng up in the air and attacking the basket,” said Kruse. “She had a huge 3-pointer for us in the second quarter.”
The teams continued trading points at the beginning of the fourth quarter but the Comets increased their advantage to seven points.
DiFranco sparked Midview’s comeback when she stole the ball on an inbounds pass, muscled home the lay-up through the contact, and hit the free throw to trim Solon’s advantage to a one-possession game.
The Comets continued clinging to a narrow lead but could not fend off Midview’s rally and were outrebounded 12-8 in the fourth period.
Despite having size to match up against the Middies’ center, Meng still controlled the glass, recording 17 rebounds in the game and came alive in the fourth quarter, tallying seven points.
Midview also held an edge in free throw shooting, going 19-of-28 at the line while the Comets only shot three foul shots.
It marked a bitter end for the seniors Morgan, Hatcher, guard Raquel Thompson and Sydney Hazelwood.
For Morgan, Hatcher and Thompson, they end their four-year careers at Solon with a 61-26 record.
“It’s a really special group of kids,” said Kruse. “Sydney is so selfless. Morgan has that willingness to show up every single day and work her tail off. Chyanne has such great ability on the court and Raquel is such a great teammate.”
