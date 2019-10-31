Free fresh produce giveaway
Newbury United Community Church, 14961 Auburn Road near Route 87, will be hosting a fresh produce giveaway on Nov. 2 from 9-11 a.m. Cleveland Food Bank provides this service to low-income Geauga County residents. Bring ID and bags.
Lord of Life youth program
The Bread of Life Ministry for grades nine through 12 will begin again this month at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 17989 Chillicothe Road in Bainbridge. The program is a casual time set aside for teens to explore their relationship with their faith while preparing and sharing a meal together, doing group activities and discussing current pressing topics.
The high school youth will meet on the first and fourth Sunday evenings at 6 p.m. at the Teen Life Center, across the parking lot from the chapel. A high school youth morning mission outreach session takes place on the second Sunday of every month at 10:45 a.m. in the TLC building as well.
For more information about this or any other ministry at Lord of Life, contact the church office at 440-543-5505 or visit loloh.org.
