Chagrin Falls, OH (44022)

Today

Windy with light snow this evening then a mixture of rain and snow late. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with light snow this evening then a mixture of rain and snow late. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.