Students conduct experiment
Scholars in Mr. Ben Clutter’s high school biology class are preparing to raise painted lady butterflies. This semester-long project will teach scholars team work, empathy and an appreciation of biological life cycles. Early in September the class prepared the butterfly larvae (caterpillars) for development in individual growth cups. Scholars will monitor the progress and discuss each stage of development as the larvae transform into butterflies.
Marching band plays on show
It was an early wake up call for members of the Cardinal High School marching band on Sept. 13 as they traveled to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in downtown Cleveland to perform live on Fox 8 in the morning. Members performed several songs over the course of an hour for viewers and were interviewed by Fox 8 personality Kenny Crumpton. This is the second time the band has performed on the news program, having appeared on the morning news show in 2015.
