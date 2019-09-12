Stagecrafters teen opportunities
Registration for Orange Community Education & Recreation’s Stagecrafters fall semester is open at the Pepper Pike Learning Center on the Orange School District campus, 32000 Chagrin Blvd. in Pepper Pike.
Auditions for the Cabaret Troupe, which is open to grades eight through 12, will be held Sept. 8 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Orange High School. Auditions for the Teen Academy show “Godspell” are the week of Nov. 4 and are also open to students in grades eight through 12.
Visit www.orangerec.com to find out more about classes and auditions. For additional information, contact Wendy Scott-Koeth at 216-831-8601, ext. 5102.
Multimedia exhibit at Ursuline
The Florence O’Donnell Wasmer Gallery at Ursuline College presents “Tim Shuckerow: Artist Retrospective,” on view from Sept. 20 through Oct. 25, with a free public opening reception Sept. 20, from 5-8 p.m. This exhibition features more than 100 works in ceramics, collage, masks, painting and prints by the Cleveland artist who has directed Case Western Reserve University’s Art Education and Studio Art programs for more than 30 years. The college is at 2550 Lander Road in Pepper Pike. Admission is free. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from 12-5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Visit www.ursuline.edu/shuckerow for more information.
OAC printmaking, design class
The Orange Art Center has added Printmaking & Design on Thursday mornings this fall to their programming. This class will explore block printing on fabric or large sheets of paper to create gift wrapping paper or finished fabric to sew with. Basic print design techniques such as drop repeats, tossing and mirroring will be explored. Beginners are welcome, and supplies will be provided. Fall classes begin Sept. 23. Call 216-831-5130 or visit orangeartcenter.org/courses to register.
OAC photography exhibit upcoming
The Orange Art Center and the Cleveland Photo Fest have partnered to create “Masters of Portrait Photography,” an exhibition of Cleveland-based portrait photographers. Visit the exhibition at the OAC Gallery at 31500 Chagrin Blvd. in Pepper Pike on Sept. 13 from 6-8 p.m. for the opening reception. Light refreshments will be served. The exhibit will be on display through Nov. 15. Contact the OAC Creative Team at 216-831-5130 for more information.
