Moreland Hills’ 90th birthday
Join in celebrating the 90th birthday of the founding of the Village of Moreland Hills – as well as being named the No. 1 Community in Cleveland Magazine’s “Rating the Suburbs” issue – Sept. 7 from 2-5 p.m. at Village Park at Forest Ridge, 3800 Chagrin River Road (across from the Polo Field). Food, fun and games will be provided.
Kevin Noon sharpening service
The Solon Historical Society, 33975 Bainbridge Road, welcomes back the “Environmentally Friendly Sharpener” Kevin Noon Sept. 8 from 2-5 p.m.
Mr. Noon uses a repurposed 1923 treadle adapted to spin wheels of different grits to safely sharpen items. He will sharpen knives (including serrated), scissors (including pinking), gardening, cooking, woodworking, sewing and salon tools as well as paper cutters. There is a charge for his services. Check out noonsharpening.com for pricing. The museum will also be open for viewing.
Bomb City USA library program
Come to the Chagrin Falls Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library Sept. 9 from 7-9 p.m. for the “Bomb City USA: The Danny Greene Era” program to hear what happened when Danny Green and John Nardi tried to muscle in on the Cleveland Mob’s operations. Learn about the resulting blood mob war that left Cleveland with the moniker “Bomb City USA.” Registration is requested for this free program by calling 440-247-3556.
We Salute our First Responders Week
The Chagrin Valley Chamber of Commerce will celebrate “We Salute our First Responders Week” Sept. 9-15. During the week, the CVCC asks everyone to take time out and appreciate local first responders.
The CVCC asks Chagrin Valley businesses to help salute the communities’ first responders in three ways: Help “Feed the Force” and let the CVCC know if your business will be able to provide a meal to one of the 12 communities they serve. Show support by printing off a “We Salute Our First Responders” sign and taking a picture of staff holding the sign outside your business or light up displays in red, white and blue. Email the pictures of staff and light displays to the CVCC at director@cvcc.org so they can share it on social media. For more information, call the CVCC at 440-247-6607 or visit cvcc.org.
Medicare options counseling
Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP), the leading Medicare Educational Office in Ohio, will answer any questions for Medicare options with 45-minute individual counseling sessions beginning at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 10 at the Orange Senior Center, 32205 Chagrin Blvd. in Pepper Pike. Registration is required for this free program.
The Orange Senior Center is a program of Orange City Schools and Orange Community Education & Recreation. To register or for more information, call the Orange Senior Center at 216-831-8600, ext. 5700.
Learning Lunch Series
Orange Senior Center’s Learning Lunch Series continues with “Vitamins and Supplements: Do You Need Them?” Sept. 10 at noon. This interactive presentation will teach attendees about vitamins and supplements and will answer questions about what vitamins may or may not be good for you. This presentation is free, but pre-registration is required.
This event is a program of Orange City Schools and Orange Community Education & Recreation. To register or for more information, call the Orange Senior Center at 216-831-8600, ext. 5700. The OSC is located at 32205 Chagrin Blvd. in Pepper Pike.
Chagrin Valley Dems meet
The Chagrin Valley Democratic Club will meet Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. in the lower-level meeting room of the Chagrin Falls Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, 100 E. Orange St. Current topics and issues will be on the agenda. All interested people are invited to attend.
Library book discussion
Join the Gates Mills Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library Sept. 10 from 7-8 p.m. for a discussion of “An American Princess: The Many Lives of Allene Tew” by Annejet van der Zijl. Born in Jamestown, New York in the late 1800’s, this biography follows the life of a woman through five marriages, World War I, the stock market crash of 1929 and the Russian Revolution. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information, call the branch library at 440-423-4808.
Evening book discussion
Join the Chagrin Falls Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library Sept. 11 from 7:30-8:30 p.m. for a discussion of “Library Book” by Susan Orlean. The author reopens the unsolved mystery of the 1986 Los Angeles Public Library fire while exploring the role that libraries play in modern American culture. Everyone is invited to join for this discussion. For more information, call the branch library at 440-247-3556.
David Mould author event
Author David Mould will talk about his book “Monsoon Postcards: Indian Ocean Journeys” at the Orange Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, 31975 Chagrin Blvd. in Pepper Pike, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m.
The book offers glimpses into four countries linked by history, trade, migration, religion and a colonial legacy. For more information and to register, visit cuyahogalibrary.org or call the Orange Branch at 216-831-4282.
Solon Dems to meet
The Solon Democratic Club invites the community to a no-host view party for the Sept. 12 Democratic Primary Debate at 56 Kitchen, 33587 Aurora Road, at 7:30 p.m. Former United States Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, and Solon resident, Steve Dettlebach will kick off the evening. All are welcome, as the club watches the debate and samples 56 Kitchen’s award-winning cuisine.
DTJ Taborville clambake
Join DTJ Taborville at the DTJ Clambake Sept. 15, serving from 1-3 p.m. This clambake is a reservation-only event, and reservations must be made before Sept. 12. There will be no tickets available at the door. Reservations are $25.50 per bake, and extra clams are $8.50 per dozen. Bakes include 12 clams, half a chicken, yam, corn, bullion, soup and coffee. Hot dogs, chips and pop will be available for children for $4. Czech Beer is available at the bar. For reservations, call Bruce Marek at 440-543-8494. DTJ is located in Auburn Township at the intersection of Bartholemew and Quinn Roads.
Debate watch and straw poll party
Join the Geauga Democratic Party Women’s Caucus to watch the top 10 Democratic Candidates on the debate stage Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. at the Geauga Democratic Headquarters, 12420 Kinsman Road in Newbury. Attendees can enjoy pizza, popcorn, soda and dessert for a $5 donation and vote for their choice of the next president.
Herb Society presentation
On Sept. 20, the Chagrin Valley Herb Society will hold the program “Making Maple Syrup in Geauga County” presented by Danny Pollack, a Burton producer. The Herb Society will meet at the Bainbridge Geauga County Public Library, 17222 Snyder Road, at 12:30 p.m. for refreshments, and at 1 p.m. a business meeting will be held, followed by the program at 1:30 p.m. To attend a meeting, RSVP to chagrinvalleyherbsociety@gmail.com. To learn more about the group, visit chagrinvalleyherbsociety.org.
