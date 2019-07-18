Temple bids farewell to moving Rabbi
Temple Emanu El will bid farewell to Rabbi Emeritus Daniel Roberts and his wife Elaine Rembrandt and wish them well on their new journey in a special Shabbat service and Oneg (celebration) on July 19. Rabbi Roberts has served the Temple since 1972 and recently celebrated 50 years of service as a rabbi. The couple will be moving to Denver, Colorado.
The evening’s events will be held at Temple Emanu El, 4545 Brainard Road in Orange Village. They are free and open to the public with a 5:45 p.m. pre-reception and a 6:15 p.m. Shabbat service, followed by a special Oneg Shabbat. For more information about the services or the celebration, call the temple at 216-454-1300.
Church to host free concert
The Church of the Western Reserve, 30500 Fairmount Blvd. in Pepper Pike, is hosting a concert featuring renowned pianist Alexandre Marr and vocalists Heidi Swinford and Melissa Coleman on July 26 at 7 p.m. The concert will feature beloved piano solo works of 20th century composers Claude Debussy, Franz Liszt, Sergei Rachmaninoff and Frederic Chopin.
The concert is free of charge but donations will be gratefully accepted. Seating begins at 6:30 p.m. with a 7 p.m. performance and a reception to follow. For more information, call the church at 440-442-2220.
Church to celebrate 200 years of service
Chesterland Baptist Church is celebrating 200 years of service at the cross roads of Chester Township. The church welcomes the public to free events during their Bicentennial Celebration Weekend. On Aug. 2 from 6-8 p.m., the church will host an old-fashioned hymn sing. On Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. is Family Fun Day with activities and food for the entire family. On Aug. 4, the church will hold Fellowship and Donuts at 9:30 a.m., then a special Bicentennial Worship Service at 10:30 a.m., followed by a Pioneer Picnic.
Rescheduled ‘Sports Night’ at temple
The public is invited to Temple Emanu El Brotherhood, 4545 Brainard Road in Orange Village, as it presents its 29th annual Sports Night on Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. The night will feature Eliot Wolf, Assistant General Manager of the Cleveland Browns, who will discuss the state of the 2019 Cleveland Browns, followed by a dessert reception at 8 p.m. This event is rescheduled from June 3. RSVP is required by Aug. 5 to Len Gold at gonzo11@roadrunner.com.
Youths return from mission trip
Sixteen youths and four adults from Lord of Life Lutheran Church traveled to Panama City, Florida to assist homeowners impacted by the destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Michael last fall.
For a week in June the youth worked with other church groups to help the community in the rebuilding process. The youth were engaged in roofing, building a ramp and clean-up work as they put their faith into action. In the evening, they connected with other groups and joined in fellowship, faith sharing and reflection. The youth were also able to experience the beauty of the North Coast of Florida during their free time. Lord of Life is thankful for the commitment of the youth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.