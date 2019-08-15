Business Therapy & Coffee
Business Therapy & Coffee is designed for chamber members to enjoy a cup of coffee while having an open conversation about a specific topic that is relevant to your businesses. Share an hour with your fellow chamber members and chat about your best practices and your struggles within the business.
This month’s topic is advertising; what is working and what is not. Come with your thoughts and ideas Aug. 16 from 8-9 a.m. at The Lantern of Chagrin Valley, 5277 Chillicothe Road (Route 306) in South Russell. Breakfast and coffee is $5. Register at https://bit.ly/33kGog5.
OSC fall registration opens
Registration for Orange Senior Center programs opens Aug. 19. OSC offers programs for all ages, regardless of residence. Choose from exercise programs (Tai Chi, Yoga, Zumba, Chair Yoga, Strength & Stretch, Ballet for Balance), learn a new skill (Bridge, Mahjong, Sign Language, Knitting), stop by for a free Learning Lunch lecture or try a card-making or “One-Stroke” painting class.
For more information or to register, call 216-831-8600, ext. 5700 or visit www.orangerec.com. OSC is located at 32205 Chagrin Blvd. in Pepper Pike.
Tuesday afternoon book discussion
Visit the Chagrin Falls Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, 100 E. Orange St., Aug. 20 from 2-4 p.m. for the Tuesday afternoon book discussion of “Wind in the Willows” by Kenneth Grahame. The classic story follows the escapades of four animal friends who live along a river in the English countryside: Toad, Mole, Rat and Badger. Everyone is invited to join this discussion. Call the branch library for more details at 440-247-3556.
50th anniversary of Woodstock
August is the 50th anniversary of Woodstock and the “Summer of Love,” and the Solon Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library has planned an evening to pay tribute. Joel Keller, Doc of Rock-N-Roll and self-admitted hippie, will expound on the turbulent decade of the 1960s, which featured one of the biggest musical events ever. Join the Solon Branch Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. and immerse yourself in the visual, political, cultural and musical highlights of this era. This program is made possible by the Friends of the Solon Library and registration is required. To register, stop in or call the Solon Branch at 440-248-8777 or visit www.cuyahogalibrary.org. The Solon Library is located at 34125 Portz Parkway in Solon.
Legacy of Apollo: The Greatest Leap
Come to the Chagrin Falls Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, 100 E. Orange St. in Chagrin Falls, Aug. 21 from 7-8:30 p.m. as the Great Lakes Science Center celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission to the moon. Journey through the early days of spaceflight, tragedies and triumphs and then hear about future plans for space flight. Registration requested for this free program at 440-247-3556.
Club plans annual ox roast
The Bainbridge Civic Club’s eighth annual Community Ox Roast is set for 12:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at Centerville Mills Park, 8558 Crackel Road in Bainbridge.
This year’s ox roast will include a fun run, live music, field games, bounce house for the kids, a corn hole tournament and other surprises.
The ox roast includes slow, pit-roasted beef, Bainbridge Civic Club’s secret recipe baked beans, fresh-picked Sirna Farm’s corn on the cob, dinner roll, side salad and one soft drink or water. The beer tent returns for the second year. Club members plan to cook up some Philadelphia Ox Roast cheese steaks in the beer tent.
A children’s meal is available and includes a hot dog, macaroni and cheese or chips and a soft drink or water.
The ox roast is a club fundraiser with proceeds going to student scholarships, the Bainbridge Area Food for Friends food pantry and philanthropic donations to community programs.
Ticket sales and more information are available at www.oxroast.org.
