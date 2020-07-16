Timbertots Day Camp set
Children ages 3 to 5 with an adult can enjoy this preschool version of big kid camp with activities and crafts from 2-3 p.m. July 26 at Overlook Shelter at Chickagami Park, 17957 Tavern Road in Parkman. The event is held outdoors, weather permitting, so dress accordingly. Older or younger siblings will not be considered participants. Registration is required at 440-286-9516. All programs and events are subject to change; check www.geaugaparkdistrict.org before coming out.
Pedal through ‘Bike Bingo’
Children ages 6 and 7 can bring their bikes and cameras for a pedaling adventure on the Maple Highlands Trail from 1-3 p.m. July 27 at Headwaters Park, 13365 Old State Road in Huntsburg. Drop-off is at 1 p.m. in the parking lot main entrance and pick-up is at 3 p.m. Play wildlife bike bingo, then photograph animals seen along the way. The same program will be offered to children ages 8 through 11 on July 28; same times and location.
Participants must be able to ride a bike without training wheels, and helmets are required. The program is held outdoors, even in light rain, so dress accordingly and wear sturdy shoes; no sandals or flip-flops. Bring a water bottle and sunscreen. Completed waiver is required. Registration is required at 440-286-9516 or www.geaugaparkdistrict.org. All programs and events are subject to change; check www.geaugaparkdistrict.org before coming out.
Kayak on Bass Lake
Children ages 12 and older with an adult can spend an afternoon kayaking on the tranquil waters at Bass Lake Preserve from 2-3 p.m. Aug. 1. Basic kayaking skills are required, no instruction is available. The event will be held rain or shine, except in the event of a thunderstorm. Wear shoes to get wet or muddy, and bring drinking water. Registration is by phone only and begins on July 17 at 440-286-9516. All programs and events are subject to change; check www.geaugaparkdistrict.org before coming out.
Virtual campfires upcoming
The Achievement Centers for Children’s Camp Cheerful, located in Highland Hills, is offering a series of three virtual campfires for children. The campfires will take place July 19, Aug. 2 and Aug. 16, running from 7-8 p.m., and will be available through Facebook Live. Entertainment will feature the music of Jeff Klemm, a professional musician and certified child development associate who teaches pre-kindergarten in Akron.
While Camp Cheerful focuses on improving the lives, health and happiness of children and adults with disabilities, these shows will deliver interactive experiences for children of all ages and abilities. The virtual fires are free, reservations are recommended in case capacity is reached. Reservations are available for the July 19 date at www.facebook.com/events/3076677562453917.
4-H club meets at fairgrounds
The Geauga Beef and Swine 4-H club held their July 12 meeting outside at the Geauga County Fairgrounds in Burton after taking roll call with present members stating their favorite flavor of ice cream.
Club members gave reports about swine digestive systems, swine nutrients, cuts of port and rumen anatomy, and after learning that the Great Geauga County Fair will still take place this Labor Day weekend, members will begin working on buyers letters for their market projects. In addition, Skillathon will be held online for all 4-H members, and market chicken projects started this week.
Upcoming, Geauga Beef and Swine members will clean up after the Antique Market on July 18, and the club is also donating $100 to the Hunger Task Force Food Drive. Their next meeting will be Aug. 16 at the fairgrounds.
